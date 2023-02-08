Twitter Blue Subscribers Get Longer Tweets: Up to 4,000 Characters

Gary Ng
5 seconds ago

twitter longer tweets show more

Twitter announced on Wednesday that Twitter Blue subscribers in the U.S. can now write longer tweets—up to 4,000 characters.

Previously, only 280 characters were allowed in a single tweet, but it’s now possible for Twitter Blue subscribers in the U.S. to write monster-sized tweets. Before, users would start threads at 280 characters at a time, but that has been thrown out the window.

“Need more than 280 characters to express yourself? We know that lots of you do… and while we love a good thread, sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once. We get that,” said Twitter on Wednesday.

Longer tweets will show a link for users to tap to show the entire tweet with up to 4,000 characters, after just showing the first 280 characters. Twitter says for now longer tweets cannot be scheduled for saved as drafts for later.

Anyone, regardless of Twitter Blue or not, can reply, retweet or quote tweet a longer tweet.

Signs of new longer tweets were first shared by researcher Jane Manchun Wong late Tuesday evening, when she sent out a tweet that had essentially every single emoji inside (it took a while for it to fully load). The tweet was liked by Twitter “Chief Twit” Elon Musk.

The new longer tweet feature debuting in the U.S. is to likely push Twitter Blue subscribers in the country, and will eventually expand to other Twitter Blue markets including Canada.

Other articles in the category: News

Netflix Launches Paid Password Sharing in Canada

The days of sharing your Netflix password with your freeloading friends and family in Canada are over. Netflix has been hinting at a password crackdown for its major markets and now it has debuted in Canada. The company detailed the update in a blog post on Wednesday, titled, “an update on sharing”. Netflix says there […]
Gary Ng
3 hours ago

CBC Plans Streaming Only Future, Ending Regular TV and Radio

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) says it eventually plans to end traditional TV and radio broadcasts, and move to streaming only. That’s according to the president and CEO of the CBC, Catherine Tait, speaking with The Globe and Mail. Tait said Canadians are moving to streaming while the crown corporation is “sitting here loyally broadcasting […]
Gary Ng
3 hours ago

Uber Eats Canada Shares Top 10 Alcohol Orders, New Super Bowl Ad

Uber Eats and MADD Canada are partnering just ahead of the Super Bowl to offer tips for a fun and safe celebration, including the top 10 alcohol orders for delivery. Consumers 19+ can order spirits, wine, and beer for delivery to their doorstep in Canada via Uber Eats. Before ordering alcohol through the app, a...
Usman Qureshi
4 hours ago