Twitter Blue Subscribers Get Longer Tweets: Up to 4,000 Characters

Twitter announced on Wednesday that Twitter Blue subscribers in the U.S. can now write longer tweets—up to 4,000 characters.

Previously, only 280 characters were allowed in a single tweet, but it’s now possible for Twitter Blue subscribers in the U.S. to write monster-sized tweets. Before, users would start threads at 280 characters at a time, but that has been thrown out the window.

need more than 280 characters to express yourself? we know that lots of you do… and while we love a good thread, sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once. we get that. so we're introducing longer Tweets! you're gonna want to check this out. tap this 👉… https://t.co/lge9udRzLE — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) February 8, 2023

“Need more than 280 characters to express yourself? We know that lots of you do… and while we love a good thread, sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once. We get that,” said Twitter on Wednesday.

Longer tweets will show a link for users to tap to show the entire tweet with up to 4,000 characters, after just showing the first 280 characters. Twitter says for now longer tweets cannot be scheduled for saved as drafts for later.

Anyone, regardless of Twitter Blue or not, can reply, retweet or quote tweet a longer tweet.

Signs of new longer tweets were first shared by researcher Jane Manchun Wong late Tuesday evening, when she sent out a tweet that had essentially every single emoji inside (it took a while for it to fully load). The tweet was liked by Twitter “Chief Twit” Elon Musk.

The new longer tweet feature debuting in the U.S. is to likely push Twitter Blue subscribers in the country, and will eventually expand to other Twitter Blue markets including Canada.