Twitter Launches Ad Revenue Sharing with Creators

Gary Ng
5 seconds ago

elon musk twitter ad revenue share

Twitter’s ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk announced on Friday the social network is now launching ad revenue sharing with creators.

Musk said on Friday morning, “Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads.”

He added, “To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified.” Musk did not go into details on how creators can sign up for ad revenue sharing. But one thing is important—you need to sign up for Twitter Blue, which costs $8 USD per month.

Twitter Blue is available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the UK, and on Friday launched in Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

Back in November, Musk detailed some initial changes coming to Twitter, where he also mentioned sharing revenue with content creators. At the time, this was through a “paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us.” He added, “this will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators.”

Twitter announced earlier this week its free API would be ending and instead a basic paid option would be available. Musk followed up on this to say “I guess we could give all Verified users access to the API for posts like this.” His reply was to a popular account called @PepitoTheCat, as the latter said the end of the API would kill the automatic quality cat image updates.

