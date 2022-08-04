Twitter Rolls Out New Location Spotlight Feature

Twitter has just introduced a new Location Spotlight feature, that makes it easier for customers to grab directions via Google Maps and chat with businesses via Direct Messages.

According to the social media network, any professional around the world can add a Location Spotlight to their profile to help customers find their biz location and get in touch faster.

The feature allows people with physical business locations to display their business address, hours of operation, and additional contact information so that customers can reach them via phone, text, email, or DMs.

🆕 – Twitter’s new Location Spotlight feature makes it easier for customers to grab directions via Google Maps & chat w/ businesses via DM Visit our @TwitterBusiness account to see this feature in action https://t.co/ss3XF5wFyG pic.twitter.com/yUN83ntxh5 — Cam Gordon (@cam_gordon) August 4, 2022

Using Google Maps Platform, this spotlight now gives professionals the option to add a map of their business location. Customers can then click on the map for directions to navigate there.

To see all the tools currently available to professionals on Twitter, check out the Help Center.