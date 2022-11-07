Twitter User Count Has ‘Increased Significantly’, Says Elon Musk

Twitter’s ‘Chief Twit’, Elon Musk, says the social network’s user numbers have “increased significantly” since the deal was announced said the new leader on Sunday evening.

Musk said, “Twitter user numbers have increased significantly around the world since the deal was announced,” adding, “And these are very early days. As Twitter becomes by far the most reliable source of truth, it will be indispensable.”

Twitter user numbers have increased significantly around the world since the deal was announced. And these are very early days. As Twitter becomes by far the most reliable source of truth, it will be indispensable. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

On Sunday, Musk announced a new policy where Twitter impersonators will get banned without warning. One of the first users banned was comedian Kathy Griffin. She had changed her name and profile picture to mimic Musk’s. After being banned, she then oddly revived her deceased mother’s Twitter account to come back to the social network.

“Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission,” said Musk yesterday.

One of the biggest changes coming to Twitter will be the introduction of $7.99 verification, available as part of Twitter Blue. This was expected to roll out today but has since been delayed to after the U.S. Midterm Elections, set to take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

On Monday, Musk stoked the Twitter flames by getting political, telling “independent-minded voters” that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic.”

“Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge!”, added Musk.

“To be clear, my historical party affiliation has been Independent, with an actual voting history of entirely Democrat until this year,” added Musk later, after some were offended by his stance. “And I’m open to the idea of voting Democrat again in the future,” said Musk.

Twitter’s Birdwatch feature which allows for people to add notes to potentially misleading tweets, has been renamed to Community Notes, according to Musk.