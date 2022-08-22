Twitter Testing Verified Phone Number Label on Profile

As spotted by Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter is working on a new profile label that would put a mark on accounts with a verified phone number (via The Verge).

Twitter is working on verified… phone number label on profile pic.twitter.com/H4gJGaNHQT — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 19, 2022

The social media network already requires verified accounts to have a verified phone number or email address attached. However, encouraging users to link phone numbers to their accounts and display the status could make securing that data a challenge.

Twitter currently lets users have the same phone number associated with up to ten different accounts, while developers can label automated accounts to let people know there isn’t a human behind each post.

Another feature showing view counts for tweets is also being tested, which some users already have access to for their own tweets. However, it remains unclear at this point whether this would be limited to the author or visible to everyone.

Twitter is working on showing Tweet view count It’s unsure whether it will be visible to the author only or everyone pic.twitter.com/G6N0SIjLbX — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 19, 2022

It is not yet known if or when Twitter will roll out these new features widely.