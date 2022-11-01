Two Key Apple Executives in Charge of Online Retail are Stepping Down: Bloomberg

Apple is losing two of its key executives in charge of online retail, according to a report from Bloomberg. Anna Matthiasson, the vice president of online retail and Chief Information Officer Mary Demby are both stepping down from their respective positions.

Based on news from people familiar with the matter, Matthiasson is stepping down from her position. However, the news has not been made public quite yet. Demby, on the other hand, is said to be retiring from her position following an extensive three decades with the company. With both executives on their way out, this is expected to leave quite the impact on Apple’s online retail store and information-systems divisions and operations.

Matthiasson has been in her position for roughly three years. However, as a top executive of Apple’s online retail division, those three years have been quite important. Online retail played an enormous role in Apple’s success throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As brick-and-mortar Apple Stores were forced to close in the interim, its online side had to scale. Apple completely revamped its online sales division and the online store throughout the pandemic. Karen Rasmussen, who worked as a senior director in charge of digital experience and e-commerce will now be stepping in and overseeing this division.

Demby’s division is known as IS&T, and primarily works on the infrastructure supporting Apple’s online services, manufacturing and website. It’s said that IS&T is known as Apple’s “nerve center.” It acts as a channel for employees to connect with one another. It also plays a role in enabling communications with suppliers and customers. Demby and the division report to CFO Luca Maestri. It’s currently unknown who will be taking over once Demby departs.

The leave of Matthiasson and Demby is the latest in a stint of executives stepping away from Apple. It’s been recently reported that head of hardware design, Evans Hankey is also leaving the company. Hankey, like Matthiasson, joined Apple three years ago. He stepped in to fill the role of Jony Ive after her left to begin his own firm.