Apple Confirms Design Chief Departing After Just Three Years in Role

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Evans Hankey, VP of industrial design, and Alan Dye, VP of human interface design 

Apple is losing its head of hardware design, Evans Hankey, reports Bloomberg. Hankey replaced former Apple design chief Jony Ive three years ago, after the latter departed to start his own design firm, LoveFrom.

The iPhone maker confirmed the departure to Bloomberg. “Apple’s design team brings together expert creatives from around the world and across many disciplines to imagine products that are undeniably Apple,” said a company spokesman said in a statement. “The senior design team has strong leaders with decades of experience. Evans plans to stay on as we work through the transition, and we’d like to thank her for her leadership and contributions.”

No other design leadership changes are underway, according to Bloomberg. Apple’s head of software and user interfaces, Alan Dye, remains in his position and still reports to Jeff Williams, Apple’s COO. One former designer that worked within Dye’s division is returning say sources. Gary Butcher is currently the VP of design at Airbnb and will be coming back to Apple.

Last December, Apple’s design team shared a rare behind-the-scenes look at how they work at Apple Park.

Other articles in the category: Featured stories

Apple Launches Redesigned iPad with Touch ID in Power Button, USB-C

Apple today announced an all-new 10.9 inch iPad with Liquid Retina display, bringing a new design reminiscent of the iPad Air, powered by the company’s A14 Bionic chip. There are new colours blue, pink, yellow, and silver. This new iPad gets updated cameras such as an Ultra Wide 12MP (to support Center Stage) moved to […]
Gary Ng
3 days ago

Apple Launches M2 iPad Pro with Apple Pencil ‘Hover’ Feature

Apple’s October announcements are now here. The new M2 iPad Pro has been unveiled, offering the same design, but featuring a new Apple Pencil hover experience. Apple says M2 features an 8-core CPU which is up to 15% faster than M1, while its 10-core GPU offers graphics up to 35% faster than before. “Combined with […]
Gary Ng
3 days ago