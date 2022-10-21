Apple Confirms Design Chief Departing After Just Three Years in Role

Evans Hankey, VP of industrial design, and Alan Dye, VP of human interface design

Apple is losing its head of hardware design, Evans Hankey, reports Bloomberg. Hankey replaced former Apple design chief Jony Ive three years ago, after the latter departed to start his own design firm, LoveFrom.

The iPhone maker confirmed the departure to Bloomberg. “Apple’s design team brings together expert creatives from around the world and across many disciplines to imagine products that are undeniably Apple,” said a company spokesman said in a statement. “The senior design team has strong leaders with decades of experience. Evans plans to stay on as we work through the transition, and we’d like to thank her for her leadership and contributions.”

No other design leadership changes are underway, according to Bloomberg. Apple’s head of software and user interfaces, Alan Dye, remains in his position and still reports to Jeff Williams, Apple’s COO. One former designer that worked within Dye’s division is returning say sources. Gary Butcher is currently the VP of design at Airbnb and will be coming back to Apple.

Last December, Apple’s design team shared a rare behind-the-scenes look at how they work at Apple Park.