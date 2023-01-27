Uber and Uber Eats Apps Get New Privacy Features

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

In celebration of Data Privacy Week, Uber Canada has announced new privacy features for the Uber and Uber Eats apps for consumers.

Uber Apps

Uber has added industry-first “View as a Driver” and “View as a Delivery Person” features to its apps, which let you select what your driver or delivery person can view.

The features are designed to help consumers understand what personal information a driver or delivery person on the Uber platform has access to.

Users can now select exactly what information is viewable, including details like their first name and last initial, delivery address, and customer notes.

“As you know, drivers and delivery people often meet you right at your doorstep.

While most interactions are delightful, we do know that there can be the odd interaction that may leave consumers looking for confirmation about what information drivers and delivery people can see.

By making features like “View as a Driver/Delivery Person” available, we can increase transparency and offer consumers extra peace of mind upfront.”

This feature also confirms what Uber never shows your driver, such as your payment method, phone number, or the rating you give your driver or delivery person.

Other articles in the category: News

How to Use Video Effects with Continuity Camera [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a handy video on its YouTube support channel, explaining how you can add video effects when using Continuity Camera with iPhone on a Mac. If you’re using Continuity Camera with a virtual conference app or FaceTime on your Mac, you can add these video effects from Control Center while you chat. Center Stage...
Usman Qureshi
35 seconds ago

Apple Watch Becomes Official Wearable Equipment of World Surf League

The World Surf League (WSL) has announced its integration of the Apple Watch as the official wearable equipment of the WSL. This introduction marks the first time Apple Watch will be used as official competitor equipment in a professional sports environment. Throughout the Championship Tour (CT) season, elite WSL CT athletes will get access to...
Usman Qureshi
13 mins ago

M2 Pro, M2 Max Compared to Every Other Apple Chip [Benchmarks]

The folks over at MacWorld have compared Apple’s latest M2 Pro and M2 Max processors with every other Apple silicon found in the iPhone, iPad, and Mac lineup. "Understanding the performance differences between each chip will help with your buying decisions, especially when you’re deciding between iPhone 14 or MacBook models.” To find out how...
Usman Qureshi
25 mins ago