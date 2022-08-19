Uber Canada Yearbook Class of 2022

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Uber Canada is unveiling an Uber Yearbook, Class of 2022, to celebrate some of this year’s best drivers and delivery people on the platform.

Uber Canada Yearbook

For the first time ever, Uber is toasting the class of 2022 in true high-school yearbook fashion, by awarding superlatives. The Uber Yearbook recognizes 11 of the most wonderful and inspiring people from across Canada.

“Everyone has an Uber experience that sticks out in their memory,” notes Uber. “This year just wouldn’t have been the same without the exceptional drivers and delivery people that we rely on for so many things, big and small.”

Who can forget the driver who played your favorite tunes, or talked you through a tough breakup, or gave you the confidence you needed to ace an interview? And we all know there’s nothing like getting your favourites delivered to your doorstep—maybe your Monday routine wouldn’t be the same without mac & cheese, or you saved a party with a clutch champagne delivery.

When you have a driver or delivery person who goes above and beyond, make sure to rate them and give them a compliment after the trip, it goes a long way.

Check out this year’s full Uber Yearbook below.

