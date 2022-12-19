Use Detection Mode in iPhone, iPad Magnifier with LiDAR [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

Apple has shared another informative video on its YouTube Support channel, detailing how you can use your iPhone or iPad with LiDAR to help you identify when people and objects are near while moving around.

Lidar

In iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, You can use People Detection, Door Detection, or Image Descriptions in Magnifier to get rich descriptions of your surroundings.

You can use the feature to get information such as text and symbols around a door, how far away you are standing, and even how to open it.

Magnifier

When your iPhone detects people nearby, you’re notified with sounds, speech, or haptic feedback. The notifications are more frequent when a person is closer to you.

To detect people near you:

  • Turn on Magnifier, tap the Detection Mode button, then tap the People Detection button.
  • Position your iPhone so the rear camera can detect people around you.
  • If you don’t hear the sound or speech feedback, make sure silent mode is turned off.
  • When you’re finished, tap End to return to the Magnifier screen.

Don’t use People Detection for navigation or in circumstances where you could be harmed or injured.

Watch the following video for a better of how you can use the Detection mode on your iPhone or iPad.

