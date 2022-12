You Can Now Download iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 for iPhone and iPad

Apple today released iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 for iPhone and iPad, after rolling out a Release Candidate build last week.

You can update your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

“This update introduces Freeform, an app that offers a great place to brainstorm and bring your ideas to life. This release also adds Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, Lock Screen improvements, and other features and bug fixes for your iPhone,” says Apple.

Notably, iOS 16.2 expands controversial changes to Apple’s AirDrop feature first introduced exclusively in China with iOS 16.1.1 to the rest of the world.

At the same time, Apple has also started rolling out the following software updates for other devices:

macOS 13.1

watchOS 16.2

tvOS 16.2

Xcode 14.2

In addition, iOS 15.7.2 and iPadOS 15.7.2 are also available to download for older devices.

iPadOS 16.2 is available for iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and all iPad Pro models.

iOS 16.2 comes in at a 1.29GB download for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Direct download links for iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 are below: