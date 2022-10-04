How to Use SharePlay via Messages on iOS [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

Apple has just shared a new support video on YouTube explaining how you can use SharePlay to listen to music and watch TV and movies with your friends while chatting about it in Messages.

Shareplay

SharePlay, a feature that lets people share experiences right inside FaceTime on iOS and iPadOS, is now available via Messages as well. Starting in iOS 16, apps that support SharePlay now also appear in Messages controls, making it easy for people to discover shared experiences.

Here’s how you can invite friends to watch video together via Messages from a supported app:

You can also start a SharePlay session from supported streaming apps.

  1. Open your streaming app.
  2. Find a movie or TV show that you want to share. Tap the Menu button or the Share button.
  3. Tap SharePlay button, then enter the contacts that you want to invite.
  4. Tap Messages to send the invite, or tap the FaceTime button to start a FaceTime call.
  5. Start the video.

Playback controls are shared by everyone watching, so anyone can play, pause, rewind, or fast forward. Changing settings like closed captioning and volume will affect your device only.

Watch the following video to get a better idea of how you can use SharePlay via Messages in iOS16.

