Consumers Now Spend 4-5 Hours Per Day in Apps Says Report

Usman Qureshi
9 hours ago

App intelligence firm data.ai, formerly App Annie, has released some new data today, revealing consumers in 13 global markets are now spending four to five hours per day in apps (via TechCrunch).

Data

According to data.ai’s report, while the daily time spent in apps varies by country, users in the following markets are spending more than four hours per day using apps.

  1. Indonesia
  2. Singapore
  3. Brazil
  4. Mexico
  5. Australia
  6. India
  7. Japan
  8. South Korea
  9. Canada
  10. Russia
  11. Turkey
  12. United States
  13. United Kingdom

Hours spent in apps q2 2022 png

The data also suggests the pandemic may have led to longer-lasting impacts on app usage. Mobile consumers who adopted new apps and behaviors during the pandemic may have kept at it.

Illustrating this point, some markets saw significant gains in app usage over the past two years. In the second quarter of 2020, Singapore users were spending 4.1 hours in apps. Now that’s grown to 5.7 hours, the report says. In Australia, users went from 3.6 hours to 4.9 hours from Q2 2020 to Q2 2022. Both represent a 40% rise in time spent.

The data also included the top-ranked apps and games for the second quarter, which saw Instagram in the top spot worldwide by downloads and TikTok at No. 1 by consumer spend.

