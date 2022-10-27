What’s Coming to Prime Video Canada: November 2022

Amazon has announced its slate of new TV shows and movies coming to Prime Video in Canada for November 2022. Check out the full list below…
November 1
November 4
- Neighbours
- My Policeman (Amazon Original)
November 5
November 9
- Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 (Amazon Original)
November 11
- The English (Amazon Original)
- Mammals (Amazon Original)
November 18
- Sugar (Amazon Original)
- Where the Crawdads Sing
- The People We Hate at the Wedding (Amazon Original)
November 23
- Good Night Oppy (Amazon Original)
November 24
November 25
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Meet Cute
Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month…
- Dangerous Liaisons S1 on STARZ – 11/6
- Yellowstone S5 on Paramount+ – 11/13
- Tulsa King S1 on Paramount+ – 11/13
- Gangs of London S1 on AMC+ – 11/17
- The Curse of Oak Island on STACKTV – 11/21
Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in November:
November 1
November 2
November 3
November 6
November 14
- Death Wish
- Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
- Double Impact
November 15
- Overboard
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Hotel Rwanda
- Legally Blonde
- Soul Plane
- Tomb Raider
November 16
- October Kiss
- Season For Love
November 17
November 18
- Raja The Great
- Bottom of the Ninth
November 27
Click here to sign up for Prime Video in Canada—there’s a free 30-day trial.
Other articles in the category: News
How to Use iPhone as Webcam for Mac with Desk View
Starting with macOS Ventura, Apple has introduced a new Desk View with Continuity Camera feature that lets you use your iPhone camera to show your face and your project on your desk at the same time in video calls. To begin, you need an iPhone-compatible mount for your Mac, such as this one from Belkin. When...
Nomad Introduces New Transparent 30W USB-C Power Adapter
The folks over at Nomad have just introduced a new transparent 30W USB-C Power Adapter, which provides 10W more power than the 20W USB-C Power Adapter without any increase in size. Constructed with a transparent black body, the new 30W USB-C Power Adapter is as stylish as it is powerful. The limited-edition charger offers you a...
Toronto Police, DRPS Launch App to Share Firearm Bail Compliance Data
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) and the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) have announced an inter-agency collaboration to share real-time firearm bail compliance data through the Firearm Bail Dashboard app. Through the shared Firearm Bail Dashboard, both Services can share and display each other’s bail offender information on internal dashboards. "This innovative approach, the first of...