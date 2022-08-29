What’s New on Amazon Prime Video Canada: September 2022

Amazon has released its list of new shows and movies coming to Prime Video in Canada for September 2022.

Highlights include the premiere of Amazon Original, The Rings of Power, a new series from The Lord of the Rings, set for September 2. You can check out the trailer below:

Check out everything come to Prime Video Canada in September 2022 below:

September 1

The Girl On The Train

DC’s Stargirl Season 3

September 2

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Original)

September 6

Petite Maman

September 8

Last Seen Alive

September 9

Flight/Risk (Amazon Original)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S1-S2

The Real Housewives of New Jersey S1-S2

The Real Housewives of OC S1-S2

September 16

The Grand Tour S5 (Amazon Original)

Goodnight Mommy (Amazon Original)

Summer House S1-S2

Vanderpump Rules S1-S2

Southern Charm S1-S2

Morbius

September 17

First Love

September 23

Dog

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles S1-S2

Top Chef S1-S2

Million Dollar Listing NY S1-S2

September 26

Infinite Storm

September 30

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Amazon Original)

The Capture S2 (Exclusive Content)

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Shahs of Sunset S1-S2

Below Deck Mediterranean S1-S2

Watch to Give Back

Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month

Rick & Morty S6 on Adult Swim – 9/5

The Serpent Queen on STARZ – 9/11

Shetland on BritBox – 9/13

SEAL TEAM on Paramount+ – 9/18

Vampire Academy on W Network – 9/19

Survivor on Global – 9/22

Chicago Fire/Med/PD on Citytv+ – 9/22

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in September

September 1

Angel

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

September 11

The Secrets We Keep

Also, Prime Video will donate all proceeds from Watch to Give Back title rentals and purchases to Spirit North from September 1 to November 30.

“Spirit North is a national charitable organization that uses land-based activities to improve the health and well-being of Indigenous youth, empowering them to become unstoppable in sport, school and life,” says Amazon.

The following titles are part of the Watch to Give Back program: Indian Horse, Blood Quantum, The Green Mile, Suicide Squad, Flags of our Fathers, The Education of Little Tree, Never Cry Wolf, Wind River, Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale, Brother Bear, Green Lantern, Justice League, Thunderheart, The Grizzlies, Rhymes for Young Ghouls, Night Raiders, Beans and Aquaman.

