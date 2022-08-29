What’s New on Amazon Prime Video Canada: September 2022
Amazon has released its list of new shows and movies coming to Prime Video in Canada for September 2022.
Highlights include the premiere of Amazon Original, The Rings of Power, a new series from The Lord of the Rings, set for September 2. You can check out the trailer below:
Check out everything come to Prime Video Canada in September 2022 below:
September 1
- The Girl On The Train
- DC’s Stargirl Season 3
September 2
- The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Original)
September 6
- Petite Maman
September 8
- Last Seen Alive
September 9
- Flight/Risk (Amazon Original)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S1-S2
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey S1-S2
- The Real Housewives of OC S1-S2
September 16
- The Grand Tour S5 (Amazon Original)
- Goodnight Mommy (Amazon Original)
- Summer House S1-S2
- Vanderpump Rules S1-S2
- Southern Charm S1-S2
- Morbius
September 17
- First Love
September 23
- Dog
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles S1-S2
- Top Chef S1-S2
- Million Dollar Listing NY S1-S2
September 26
- Infinite Storm
September 30
- My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Amazon Original)
- The Capture S2 (Exclusive Content)
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht
- Shahs of Sunset S1-S2
- Below Deck Mediterranean S1-S2
- Watch to Give Back
Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month
- Rick & Morty S6 on Adult Swim – 9/5
- The Serpent Queen on STARZ – 9/11
- Shetland on BritBox – 9/13
- SEAL TEAM on Paramount+ – 9/18
- Vampire Academy on W Network – 9/19
- Survivor on Global – 9/22
- Chicago Fire/Med/PD on Citytv+ – 9/22
Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in September
September 1
- Angel
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer
September 11
- The Secrets We Keep
Also, Prime Video will donate all proceeds from Watch to Give Back title rentals and purchases to Spirit North from September 1 to November 30.
“Spirit North is a national charitable organization that uses land-based activities to improve the health and well-being of Indigenous youth, empowering them to become unstoppable in sport, school and life,” says Amazon.
The following titles are part of the Watch to Give Back program: Indian Horse, Blood Quantum, The Green Mile, Suicide Squad, Flags of our Fathers, The Education of Little Tree, Never Cry Wolf, Wind River, Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale, Brother Bear, Green Lantern, Justice League, Thunderheart, The Grizzlies, Rhymes for Young Ghouls, Night Raiders, Beans and Aquaman.
