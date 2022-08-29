What’s New on Amazon Prime Video Canada: September 2022

Gary Ng
2 hours ago

Lord of the rings

Amazon has released its list of new shows and movies coming to Prime Video in Canada for September 2022.

Highlights include the premiere of Amazon Original, The Rings of Power, a new series from The Lord of the Rings, set for September 2. You can check out the trailer below:

Check out everything come to Prime Video Canada in September 2022 below:

September 1

  • The Girl On The Train
  • DC’s Stargirl Season 3

September 2

  • The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Original)

September 6

  • Petite Maman

September 8

  • Last Seen Alive

September 9

  • Flight/Risk (Amazon Original)
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S1-S2
  • The Real Housewives of New Jersey S1-S2
  • The Real Housewives of OC S1-S2

September 16

  • The Grand Tour S5 (Amazon Original)
  • Goodnight Mommy (Amazon Original)
  • Summer House S1-S2
  • Vanderpump Rules S1-S2
  • Southern Charm S1-S2
  • Morbius

September 17

  • First Love

September 23

  • Dog
  • Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles S1-S2
  • Top Chef S1-S2
  • Million Dollar Listing NY S1-S2

September 26

  • Infinite Storm

September 30

  • My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Amazon Original)
  • The Capture S2 (Exclusive Content)
  • Below Deck Sailing Yacht
  • Shahs of Sunset S1-S2
  • Below Deck Mediterranean S1-S2
  • Watch to Give Back

Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month

  • Rick & Morty S6 on Adult Swim – 9/5
  • The Serpent Queen on STARZ – 9/11
  • Shetland on BritBox – 9/13
  • SEAL TEAM on Paramount+ – 9/18
  • Vampire Academy on W Network – 9/19
  • Survivor on Global – 9/22
  • Chicago Fire/Med/PD on Citytv+ – 9/22

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in September

September 1

  • Angel
  • Buffy The Vampire Slayer

September 11

  • The Secrets We Keep

Also, Prime Video will donate all proceeds from Watch to Give Back title rentals and purchases to Spirit North from September 1 to November 30.

“Spirit North is a national charitable organization that uses land-based activities to improve the health and well-being of Indigenous youth, empowering them to become unstoppable in sport, school and life,” says Amazon.

The following titles are part of the Watch to Give Back program: Indian Horse, Blood Quantum, The Green Mile, Suicide Squad, Flags of our Fathers, The Education of Little Tree, Never Cry Wolf, Wind River, Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale, Brother Bear, Green Lantern, Justice League, Thunderheart, The Grizzlies, Rhymes for Young Ghouls, Night Raiders, Beans and Aquaman.

Click here to sign up for Amazon Prime Video in Canada.

Other articles in the category: News

New AR App Turns Your Toronto Commute into a Sweet Soundscape

A new augmented reality (AR) app A More Beautiful Journey wants to help the citizens of Toronto tune in to the joys of the passing cityscape, via music custom-created for over two dozen Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) routes. Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the TTC and the City of Toronto’s Year of Public Art, the AR...
Usman Qureshi
18 mins ago

iOS 16 Beta 8 Download Released for Developers

Apple has released iOS 16 beta 8 for developers on Monday, which comes just under a week before the company’s special event set for Wednesday, September 7, to unveil its latest iPhone and possibly Apple Watch models. iOS 16 beta 8, build 20A5358a, is available now as an over-the-air update. The public beta of iOS...
Gary Ng
34 mins ago