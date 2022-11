What’s New on Crave: December 2022

Black Friday is upon us and that signals December is just around the corner. Bell Media today released its list of new shows and movies coming to its streaming service Crave for December 2022.

Coming highlights include the second season of Gossip Girl on HBO Max and the docuseries premiere of Branson on HBO. Letterkenny season 11 debuts on Christmas Day, while Rocky-centric documentary 40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic narrated by Sly Stallone himself, drops on December 30. Also, the last chance to watch the original Top Gun is on New Year’s Eve.

Check out the full listings of what’s coming to Crave for December 2022 below:

Complete Listings

HBO and HBO Max Programming

HBO Max’s THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS , Season 2, Episodes 5-6 (Dec. 1)

, Season 2, Episodes 5-6 (Dec. 1) HBO Max’s GOSSIP GIRL (2021 ) *Season Premiere* Season 2, Episode 1-2 (Dec. 1)

) *Season Premiere* Season 2, Episode 1-2 (Dec. 1) HBO Max’s A HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS (Dec. 1)

(Dec. 1) HBO Series BRANSON * Series Premiere* Season 1, Episode 1 (Dec. 1 at 10 p.m. ET)

Series Premiere* Season 1, Episode 1 (Dec. 1 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO Series WE’RE HERE Season 3 Episode 2 (Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET)

Season 3 Episode 2 (Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO Series THE WHITE LOTUS , Season 2, Episode 6 (Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 6 (Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Series HIS DARK MATERIALS *Season Premiere* Season 3 Episode 1-2 (Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET)

*Season Premiere* Season 3 Episode 1-2 (Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Series UNVEILED: SURVIVING LA LUZ DEL MUNDO *Series Premiere* Episode 1-3 (Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET)

*Series Premiere* Episode 1-3 (Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Series SHAQ Season 1 Episode 3 (Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET)

Season 1 Episode 3 (Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Max’s THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS , Season 2, Episodes 7-8 (Dec. 8)

, Season 2, Episodes 7-8 (Dec. 8) HBO Max’s GOSSIP GIRL (2021 ) Season 2, Episode 3 (Dec. 8)

) Season 2, Episode 3 (Dec. 8) HBO Max’s DOOM PATROL *Season Premeire* Season 4A, Episode 1-2 (Dec. 8 at 9 p.m.ET)

*Season Premeire* Season 4A, Episode 1-2 (Dec. 8 at 9 p.m.ET) HBO Series BRANSON Season 1, Episode 2 (Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. ET)

Season 1, Episode 2 (Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO Series RANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS *Season Premiere* Season 2 Episode 1-2 (Dec. 10)

*Season Premiere* Season 2 Episode 1-2 (Dec. 10) HBO Series WE’RE HERE Season 3 Episode 3 (Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. ET)

Season 3 Episode 3 (Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO Series THE WHITE LOTUS , Season 2, Episode 7 (Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 7 (Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Series HIS DARK MATERIALS Season 3 Episode 3-4 (Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. ET)

Season 3 Episode 3-4 (Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Series SHAQ Season 1 Episode 4 (Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. ET)

Season 1 Episode 4 (Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Max’s THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS , *Season Finale* Season 2, Episodes 9-10 (Dec. 15)

, *Season Finale* Season 2, Episodes 9-10 (Dec. 15) HBO Max’s GOSSIP GIRL (2021 ) Season 2, Episode 4 (Dec. 15)

) Season 2, Episode 4 (Dec. 15) HBO Max’s DOOM PATROL Season 4A, Episode 3 (Dec. 15 at 9 p.m.ET)

Season 4A, Episode 3 (Dec. 15 at 9 p.m.ET) HBO Series BRANSON Sesaon 1 Episode 3 (Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. ET)

Sesaon 1 Episode 3 (Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO Series RANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS Season 2 Episode 3-4 (Dec. 17)

Season 2 Episode 3-4 (Dec. 17) HBO Series WE’RE HERE Season 3 Episode 4 (Dec. 16 at X p.m. ET)

Season 3 Episode 4 (Dec. 16 at X p.m. ET) HBO Series HIS DARK MATERIALS Season 3 Episode 5-6 (Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET)

Season 3 Episode 5-6 (Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Max’s GOSSIP GIRL (2021) Season 2, Episode 5 (Dec. 22)

Season 2, Episode 5 (Dec. 22) HBO Max’s DOOM PATROL Season 4A, Episode 4 (Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET)

Season 4A, Episode 4 (Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Series BRANSON *Season Finale* Sesaon 1 Episode 4 (Dec. 22 at 10 p.m. ET)

*Season Finale* Sesaon 1 Episode 4 (Dec. 22 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO Series RANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS *Season Finale* Season 2 Episode 5-6 (Dec. 24)

*Season Finale* Season 2 Episode 5-6 (Dec. 24) HBO Series WE’RE HERE S3 E5 (Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. ET)

(Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO Series HIS DARK MATERIALS *Season Finale* Season 3, Episode 7-8 (Dec. 26)

*Season Finale* Season 3, Episode 7-8 (Dec. 26) HBO Max’s GOSSIP GIRL (2021) Season 2, Episode 6 (Dec. 29)

Season 2, Episode 6 (Dec. 29) HBO Max’s DOOM PATROL Season 4A, Episode 5 (Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET)

Season 4A, Episode 5 (Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Series WE’RE HERE *Season Finale* Season 3 Episode 6 (Dec. 30 at 10 p.m. ET)

Movies

SUNDOWN (Dec. 2)

(Dec. 2) TITANIC (1997) (Dec. 2)

(Dec. 2) A BIG FAT FAMILY CHRISTMAS, *Canadian Film* (Dec. 3)

*Canadian Film* (Dec. 3) A CHRISTMAS…PRESENT (Dec. 4)

(Dec. 4) I’M GLAD IT’S CHRISTMAS *Canadian Film* (Dec. 5)

*Canadian Film* (Dec. 5) BENEDICTION (Dec. 9)

(Dec. 9) MARRY ME (Dec. 9)

(Dec. 9) ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS (Dec. 9)

(Dec. 9) STEPPIN’ INTO THE HOLIDAY (Dec. 11)

(Dec. 11) CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF CHRISTMAS (Dec. 15)

(Dec. 15) ALL MY PUNY SORROWS *Canadian Film* (Dec. 16)

*Canadian Film* (Dec. 16) CHARLOTTE *Canadian Film* (Dec. 16)

*Canadian Film* (Dec. 16) A CANDY COATED CHRISTMAS (Dec. 16)

(Dec. 16) B&B MERRY *Canadian Film* (Dec. 18)

*Canadian Film* (Dec. 18) MENORAH IN THE MIDDLE (Dec. 18)

(Dec. 18) A KINDHEARTED CHRISTMAS (Dec. 21)

(Dec. 21) A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE FOR DAISY (Dec. 22)

(Dec. 22) JOY FOR CHRISTMAS (Dec. 22)

(Dec. 22) PEACE BY CHOCOLATE *Canadian Film* (Dec. 23)

*Canadian Film* (Dec. 23) A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS (Dec. 23)

(Dec. 23) THE OUTFIT (Dec. 23)

(Dec. 23) ERASER: REBORN (Dec. 23)

(Dec. 23) THE GREAT CHRISTMAS SWITCH (Dec. 24)

(Dec. 24) A CHRISTMAS TO TREASURE (Dec. 25)

(Dec. 25) ZERO CONTACT (Dec. 30)

(Dec. 30) THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT (Dec. 30)

(Dec. 30) ROCKY (Dec. 30)

(Dec. 30) ROCKY II (Dec. 30)

(Dec. 30) ROCKY III (Dec. 30)

(Dec. 30) ROCKY IV (Dec. 30)

(Dec. 30) ROCKY V (Dec. 30)

(Dec. 30) ROCKY BALBOA (Dec. 30)

Crave – Complete Listings

Highlighted Programming

A HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS , *Movie Premiere* (Dec. 1)

, *Movie Premiere* (Dec. 1) STAR TREK: PRODIGY, Season 1B, Episode 6 (Dec. 1)

Season 1B, Episode 6 (Dec. 1) MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS *Holiday Special* (Dec. 2)

(Dec. 2) COCAINE, PRISON & LIKES: ISABELLE’S TRUE STORY , *Crave Original Documentary* *Canadian Series* Episode 1-3 (Dec. 2)

, *Crave Original Documentary* *Canadian Series* Episode 1-3 (Dec. 2) CANADA’S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD , *Crave Original Series* Season 1, Episode 3 (Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. ET)

, *Crave Original Series* Season 1, Episode 3 (Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. ET) W5 , Season 57, Episode 9 (Dec. 2)

COMEDY CENTRAL’S JEFF DUNHAM — ME THE PEOPLE *Special* (Dec. 2)

, Season 57, Episode 9 (Dec. 2) *Special* (Dec. 2) L WORD: GENERATION Q, Season 3, Episode 3 (Dec. 2)

Season 3, Episode 3 (Dec. 2) THE RACCOONS Season 3-5 (Dec. 3)

Season 3-5 (Dec. 3) GEORGE AND TAMMY Season 1, Episode 1 (Dec. 4)

Season 1, Episode 1 (Dec. 4) WOMEN WHO ROCK Episodes 1-4*Canadian Series*, (Dec. 5)

Episodes 1-4*Canadian Series*, (Dec. 5) THE VOICE, Season 22 Episode 22 (Dec. 6)

Season 22 Episode 22 (Dec. 6) TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES *Season Finale* Season 1, Episode 10 *Crave Original* (Dec. 6)

*Season Finale* Season 1, Episode 10 *Crave Original* (Dec. 6) THE VOICE , Season 22, Episode 23 (Dec. 7)

, Season 22, Episode 23 (Dec. 7) L WORD: GENERATION Q, Season 3, Episode 4 (Dec. 9)

Season 3, Episode 4 (Dec. 9) GEORGE AND TAMMY Season 1, Episode 2 (Dec. 9)

Season 1, Episode 2 (Dec. 9) STAR TREK: PRODIGY Season 1B, Episode 7 (Dec. 8)

Season 1B, Episode 7 (Dec. 8) MARY MAKES IT EASY Season 2A *Canadian Series* (Dec. 9)

Season 2A *Canadian Series* (Dec. 9) CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING Season 2A *Canadian Series* Episode 1-10 (Dec. 9)

Season 2A *Canadian Series* Episode 1-10 (Dec. 9) TRANSPLANT Season 3A Episode 1-9 *Canadian Series* (Dec. 9)

Season 3A Episode 1-9 *Canadian Series* (Dec. 9) CANADA’S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD , *Crave Original Series* *Canadian Series* Season 1, Episode 4 (Dec. 9 at 9 p.m. ET)

, *Crave Original Series* *Canadian Series* Season 1, Episode 4 (Dec. 9 at 9 p.m. ET) LET THE RIGHT ONE IN Season 1 Episode 10 (Dec. 9)

Season 1 Episode 10 (Dec. 9) THE VOICE , Season 22, Episode 24 (Dec. 13)

, Season 22, Episode 24 (Dec. 13) MARY MAKES IT EASY: HOLIDAY HANG *Canadian Special* (Dec. 14)

*Canadian Special* (Dec. 14) THE VOICE, Season 22, Episode 25 (Dec. 14)

Season 22, Episode 25 (Dec. 14) SESAME STREET: THE NUTCRACKER (Dec. 15)

(Dec. 15) STAR TREK: PRODIGY Season 1B Episode 8 (Dec. 15)

Season 1B Episode 8 (Dec. 15) L WORD: GENERATION Q, Season 3, Episode 5 (Dec. 16)

Season 3, Episode 5 (Dec. 16) THE ZIWE Season 2B, Episode 11 (Dec. 16)

Season 2B, Episode 11 (Dec. 16) GEORGE AND TAMMY Season 1, Episode 3 (Dec. 16)

Season 1, Episode 3 (Dec. 16) DINE YOUR SIGN Season 1 (Dec. 16)

Season 1 (Dec. 16) COMEDY CENTRAL’S RENO 911! Season 7 (Dec. 16)

Season 7 (Dec. 16) W5 Season 57 Episode 10 (Dec. 16)

Season 57 Episode 10 (Dec. 16) CANADA’S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD , *Crave Original Series* *Canadian Series* Season 1, Episode 5 (Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET),

, *Crave Original Series* *Canadian Series* Season 1, Episode 5 (Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET), CELEBRATING GREATNESS: CANADA’S WALK OF FAME 2022 *Canadian Special* (Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. ET)

*Canadian Special* (Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. ET) CLERK *Canadian Documentary* (Dec. 19)

*Canadian Documentary* (Dec. 19) STAR TREK: PRODIGY Season 1B, Episode 9 (Dec. 22)

Season 1B, Episode 9 (Dec. 22) THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, Season 3, Episode 6 (Dec. 23)

Season 3, Episode 6 (Dec. 23) ZIWE Season 2B, Episode 12 (Dec. 23)

Season 2B, Episode 12 (Dec. 23) GEORGE AND TAMMY Season 1, Episode 4 (Dec. 23)

Season 1, Episode 4 (Dec. 23) MTV’S ARE YOU THE ONE? UK Season 1 (Dec. 23)

Season 1 (Dec. 23) COMEDY CENTRAL’S HELL OF A WEEK WITH CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD Season 1 (Dec. 23)

Season 1 (Dec. 23) ACTING GOOD Season 1 (Dec. 23)

Season 1 (Dec. 23) CRIBS Season 19 (Dec. 23)

Season 19 (Dec. 23) MUD MOUNTAIN HAULERS Season 2 *Canadian Series* (Dec. 23)

Season 2 *Canadian Series* (Dec. 23) AFTER THE STORM Episodes 1-2 *Canadian Series* (Dec. 23)

Episodes 1-2 *Canadian Series* (Dec. 23) CANADA’S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD , Episode 6 *Crave Original Series* *Canadian Series* *Season finale*, (Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Episode 6 *Crave Original Series* *Canadian Series* *Season finale*, (Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. ET) LETTERKENNY Season 11 *Crave Original Series* *Canadian Series * (Dec. 25)

Season 11 *Crave Original Series* *Canadian Series (Dec. 25) STAR TREK: PRODIGY Season 1B, Episode 10*Season Finale* (Dec. 29)

Season 1B, Episode 10*Season Finale* (Dec. 29) THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, Season 3, Episode 7 (Dec. 30)

Season 3, Episode 7 (Dec. 30) GEORGE AND TAMMY Season 1, Episode 5 (Dec. 30)

Season 1, Episode 5 (Dec. 30) 40 YEARS OF ROCKY: THE BIRTH OF A CLASSIC *Documentary* (Dec. 30)

*Documentary* (Dec. 30) MTV’STEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER S1 + 2 REUNION SPECIALS (Dec. 30)

(Dec. 30) KINGDOM OF DREAMS (Dec. 30)

(Dec. 30) TEEN MOM: GIRLS NIGHT IN Season 2 (Dec. 30)

STARZ Programming

1UP (Dec. 2)

(Dec. 2) DEEP (Dec. 2)

(Dec. 2) HEDGEHOGS (Dec. 2)

(Dec. 2) THE POWERPUFF GIRLS MOVIE (Dec. 2)

(Dec. 2) THE HUNGER GAMES (Dec. 2)

(Dec. 2) THE HUNGER GAMES: CATCHING FIRE (Dec. 2)

(Dec. 2) THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY – PART 1 (Dec. 2)

(Dec. 2) THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY – PART 2 (Dec. 2)

(Dec. 2) A LITTLE PRINCESS (Dec. 2)

(Dec. 2) DANGEROUS LIAISONS Season 1 Episode 5 (Dec. 4)

Season 1 Episode 5 (Dec. 4) STEP UP Season 3 Episode 8 (Dec. 4)

Season 3 Episode 8 (Dec. 4) THE BMF DOCUMENTARY: BLOWING MONEY FAST Season 1 Episode 7 (Dec. 4)

Season 1 Episode 7 (Dec. 4) PARADISE HIGHWAY (Dec. 9)

(Dec. 9) 22 CHASER *Canadian Film* (Dec. 9)

*Canadian Film* (Dec. 9) BANG BANG BABY *Canadian Film* (Dec. 9)

*Canadian Film* (Dec. 9) THE GREAT GILLY HOPKINS, (Dec. 9)

(Dec. 9) TROLLS (Dec. 9)

(Dec. 9) RICHIE RICH (Dec. 9)

(Dec. 9) THE BMF DOCUMENTARY: BLOWING MONEY FAST Season 1 Episode 8 (Dec. 11)

Season 1 Episode 8 (Dec. 11) THE RISING, Season 1 Episode 1-3 (Dec. 11)

Season 1 Episode 1-3 (Dec. 11) STEP UP Season 3 Episode 9 (Dec. 11)

Season 3 Episode 9 (Dec. 11) DANGEROUS LIAISONS Season 1 Episode 6 (Dec. 11)

Season 1 Episode 6 (Dec. 11) CHRISTMAS IN PARADISE (Dec. 16)

(Dec. 16) HOLLOW IN THE LAND *Canadian Film* (Dec. 16)

*Canadian Film* (Dec. 16) THE NEW ROMANTIC, *Canadian Film* (Dec. 16)

*Canadian Film* (Dec. 16) ANGELIQUE’S ISLE (Dec. 16)

(Dec. 16) THE RISING, Season 1 Episode 4 (Dec. 18)

Season 1 Episode 4 (Dec. 18) DANGEROUS LIAISONS Season 1 Episode 7 (Dec. 18)

Season 1 Episode 7 (Dec. 18) STEP UP Season 3 Episode 10 (Dec. 18)

Season 3 Episode 10 (Dec. 18) ZOOM *Canadian Film* (Dec. 23)

*Canadian Film* (Dec. 23) TREASURE HOUNDS *Canadian Film* (Dec. 23)

*Canadian Film* (Dec. 23) THE RISING, Season 1 Episode 5 (Dec. 25)

Season 1 Episode 5 (Dec. 25) WIRE ROOM (Dec. 30)

(Dec. 30) BULLET PROOF *Canadian Film* (Dec. 30)

*Canadian Film* (Dec. 30) RACING STRIPES (Dec. 30)

(Dec. 30) YOGI BEAR (Dec. 30)

LAST CHANCE PROGRAMMING