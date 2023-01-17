What’s New on Disney+ Canada: February 2023

Disney+ Canada has released its list of new titles coming to the streaming service in February 2023, including the likes of the highly-anticipated streaming premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Check out the list below to see what’s coming to Disney+ Canada next month, including Star.

Disney

February 1

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder S2

National Treasure: Edge of History (New Episode)

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go (O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu) S1 (All Episodes Available)

February 8

Me and Mickey (Shorts) S1 (All Episodes Available)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: S1 – 3

February 10

Winnie the Pooh: A Valentine For You

February 15

Mila in the Multiverse (Mila No Multiverso): S1 (All Episodes Available)

February 22

The Low Tone Club (El Club De Los Graves) (All Episodes Available)

February 24

Growing Up Wild

Marvel

February 1

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

February 10

Marvel Studios Legends S2 (Premiere)

Pixar

February 10

Dug Days: Carl’s Date

Star

February 1

Gannibal (S1 – New Episode)

The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty (El Heredero: La Dinastia Del Freestyle) (S1 – New Episodes)

February 3

Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music and Laughter

Soul of a Nation Presents: Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers

Criminal Minds S16 (New Episode)

The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty (El Heredero: La Dinastia Del Freestyle) (S1 – New Episodes)

February 4

Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)

February 7

How I Met Your Father S2 (New Episode)

February 8

Empire of Light

Kindred

Alone S6 Premiere (All Episodes Available)

American Pickers: Best of S3 and 4 (All Episodes Available)

American Pickers: S21 – 23 (All Episodes Available)

Arranged: S1 (All Episodes Available)

Atlanta Plastic: S1 (All Episodes Available)

Broke-Ass Bride: S1 (All Episodes Available)

Dance Moms: Miami S1 (All Episode Available)

Dance Moms: S7 (All Episode Available)

The First 48 S17-18 (All Episodes Available)

Forged in Fire S2-S3 (All Episodes Available)

Ice Road Truckers S11 (All Episodes Available)

Intervention S19, 21 and 22 (All Episodes Available)

Love at First Flight S1 (All Episodes Available)

Santo Maldito S1 (All Episodes Available)

Storage Wars S2 and S14 (All Episodes Available)

Storage Wars: Unlocked S1 (All Episodes Available)

February 10

Criminal Minds S16 (Season Finale)

The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty (El Heredero: La Dinastia Del Freestyle) (S1 – New Episodes)

February 11

Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)

February 14

How I Met Your Father S2 (New Episode)

February 15

The Hair Tales: S1 (All Episodes Available)

Dollface S2 (All Episodes Available)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (Premiere)

Prime Time (Horario Estelar) S1 (All Episodes Available)

February 17

The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty (El Heredero: La Dinastia Del Freestyle) S1 (New Episodes)

February 18

Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)

February 21

How I Met Your Father S2 (New Episode)

February 22

Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)

February 24

Bruiser

February 25

Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)

February 28

How I Met Your Father S2 (New Episode)

Star Wars

February 1

The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)

February 8

The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)

February 15

The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)

February 22

The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)

National Geographic

February 10

Crocodiles Revealed

February 22

Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller S3 (All Episodes Available)

