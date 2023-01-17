What’s New on Disney+ Canada: February 2023

Disney+ Canada has released its list of new titles coming to the streaming service in February 2023, including the likes of the highly-anticipated streaming premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Check out the list below to see what’s coming to Disney+ Canada next month, including Star.
Disney
February 1
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder S2
- National Treasure: Edge of History (New Episode)
- The Chorus: Success, Here I Go (O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu) S1 (All Episodes Available)
February 8
- Me and Mickey (Shorts) S1 (All Episodes Available)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: S1 – 3
February 10
- Winnie the Pooh: A Valentine For You
February 15
- Mila in the Multiverse (Mila No Multiverso): S1 (All Episodes Available)
February 22
- The Low Tone Club (El Club De Los Graves) (All Episodes Available)
February 24
Growing Up Wild
Marvel
February 1
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
February 10
- Marvel Studios Legends S2 (Premiere)
Pixar
February 10
Star
February 1
- Gannibal (S1 – New Episode)
- The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty (El Heredero: La Dinastia Del Freestyle) (S1 – New Episodes)
February 3
- Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music and Laughter
- Soul of a Nation Presents: Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers
- Criminal Minds S16 (New Episode)
- The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty (El Heredero: La Dinastia Del Freestyle) (S1 – New Episodes)
February 4
- Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)
February 7
- How I Met Your Father S2 (New Episode)
February 8
- Empire of Light
- Kindred
- Alone S6 Premiere (All Episodes Available)
- American Pickers: Best of S3 and 4 (All Episodes Available)
- American Pickers: S21 – 23 (All Episodes Available)
- Arranged: S1 (All Episodes Available)
- Atlanta Plastic: S1 (All Episodes Available)
- Broke-Ass Bride: S1 (All Episodes Available)
- Dance Moms: Miami S1 (All Episode Available)
- Dance Moms: S7 (All Episode Available)
- The First 48 S17-18 (All Episodes Available)
- Forged in Fire S2-S3 (All Episodes Available)
- Ice Road Truckers S11 (All Episodes Available)
- Intervention S19, 21 and 22 (All Episodes Available)
- Love at First Flight S1 (All Episodes Available)
- Santo Maldito S1 (All Episodes Available)
- Storage Wars S2 and S14 (All Episodes Available)
- Storage Wars: Unlocked S1 (All Episodes Available)
February 10
- Criminal Minds S16 (Season Finale)
- The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty (El Heredero: La Dinastia Del Freestyle) (S1 – New Episodes)
February 11
- Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)
February 14
- How I Met Your Father S2 (New Episode)
February 15
- The Hair Tales: S1 (All Episodes Available)
- Dollface S2 (All Episodes Available)
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (Premiere)
- Prime Time (Horario Estelar) S1 (All Episodes Available)
February 17
- The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty (El Heredero: La Dinastia Del Freestyle) S1 (New Episodes)
February 18
- Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)
February 21
- How I Met Your Father S2 (New Episode)
February 22
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)
February 24
February 25
- Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)
February 28
- How I Met Your Father S2 (New Episode)
Star Wars
February 1
- The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)
February 8
- The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)
February 15
- The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)
February 22
- The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)
National Geographic
February 10
February 22
- Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller S3 (All Episodes Available)
