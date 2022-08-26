What’s New on Disney+ Canada: September 2022
Disney+ Canada has released its list of new shows coming to the streaming service for September 2022, which includes titles from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star. This month Disney+ Day will be celebrated on September 8, offering a wide launch of new shows and specials.
Check out the full listings below:
Disney
SEPTEMBER 2
- Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10! (Special)
SEPTEMBER 7
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S3, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 8 (DISNEY+ DAY)
- Frozen (Sing-Along Version)
- Frozen II (Sing-Along Version)
- Growing Up (S1, Premiere)
- Pinocchio
- Terra Incognita (S1)
SEPTEMBER 14
- Short Circuit (S2, New Episode)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S3, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 16
- Mija
SEPTEMBER 21
- Chibi Tiny Tales (S1-2)
SEPTEMBER 28
- Blackish (S5, S8)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (S2, Premiere)
SEPTEMBER 30
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
Star Wars
SEPTEMBER 8 (DISNEY+ DAY)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
SEPTEMBER 21
- Andor (S1, 3-Episode Premiere)
SEPTEMBER 28
- Andor (S1, New Episode)
Star
SEPTEMBER 1
- Mike (New Episodes)
SEPTEMBER 2
- Al David VS. The NFL
- Believeland
- The Band That Wouldn’t Die
- Dickie V
- Elway to Marino
- Four Falls of Buffalo
- Run Ricky Run
- Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
- The Two Bills
- Year of Scab
SEPTEMBER 6
- The Patient (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 7
- American Horror Stories (S2, New Episode)
- The Bear (S1, New Episode)
- Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (S1, New Episode)
- Grid (S1)
- Maggie (S1, New Episodes)
- Motherland: Fort Salem (S3, New Episodes)
- Reservation Dogs (S2, Premiere)
- Solar Opposites (S3, New Episode)
- Tell Me Lies (S1, Premiere)
- Women of 9/11: A Special Edition of 20/20 with Robin Roberts (Special)
SEPTEMBER 8
- Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances
- Mike (S1, New Episodes)
- Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)
- Wedding Season (S1)
SEPTEMBER 9
- The Infinite Race
- Miracles on the Plains
- Rodman: For Better or Worse
- Subject to Review (Short)
SEPTEMBER 13
- The Patient (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 14
- American Horror Stories (S2, New Episode)
- The Bear (S1, New Episode)
- Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (S1, New Episode)
- Maggie (S1, New Episodes)
- Motherland: Fort Salem (S3, New Episodes)
- Reservation Dogs (S2, New Episode)
- Tell Me Lies (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 15
- Mike (S1, New Episodes)
SEPTEMBER 16
- Leave No Trace
- Pride: To Be Seen – A Soul of a Nation Presentation
- Best in Dough (S1, Premiere)
SEPTEMBER 19
- Dancing with the Stars (S31, Live Premiere)
SEPTEMBER 20
- The Patient (S1, New Episode)
- Reboot (S1, Premiere)
SEPTEMBER 21
- American Horror Stories (S2, New Episode)
- Criminal Minds (S13)
- El Repatriado (S1)
- Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (S1, New Episode)
- May It Please the Court (S1, Premiere)
- Motherland: Fort Salem (S3, New Episode)
- Reservation Dogs (S2, New Episode)
- Rookie Cops (S1)
- Tell Me Lies (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 22
- The Kardashians (S2, Premiere)
SEPTEMBER 26
- Best in Dough (S1, New Episodes)
- Dancing with the Stars (S31, New Live Episode)
SEPTEMBER 27
- The Patient (S1, New Episode)
- Reasonable Doubt (S1, Premiere)
- Reboot (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 28
- American Horror Stories (S2, New Episode)
- The D’Amelio Show (S2, Premiere)
- Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (S1, New Episode)
- May It Please the Court (S1, New Episode)
- Motherland: Fort Salem (S3, New Episode)
- Reservation Dogs (S2, New Episode)
- Tell Me Lies (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 29
- The Kardashians (S2, New Episode)
Marvel
SEPTEMBER 1
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 8 (DISNEY+ DAY)
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)
- Thor: Love and Thunder
SEPTEMBER 15
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 22
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 29
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)
Pixar
SEPTEMBER 8 (DISNEY+ DAY)
- Cars on the Road (S1, Premiere)
SEPTEMBER 16
- Coco (Sing-Along Version)
National Geographic
SEPTEMBER 8 (DISNEY+ DAY)
- Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory
SEPTEMBER 14
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal Er (S8)
- First Alaskans (S1)
SEPTEMBER 21
- Super/Natural (S1)
SEPTEMBER 28
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (Season 1)
- Running Wild with Bear Grylis: The Challenge (Season 1)
SEPTEMBER 30
- Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
