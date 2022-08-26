What’s New on Disney+ Canada: September 2022

Disney+ Canada has released its list of new shows coming to the streaming service for September 2022, which includes titles from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star. This month Disney+ Day will be celebrated on September 8, offering a wide launch of new shows and specials.

Check out the full listings below:

Disney

SEPTEMBER 2

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10! (Special)

SEPTEMBER 7

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S3, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 8 (DISNEY+ DAY)

Frozen (Sing-Along Version)

Frozen II (Sing-Along Version)

Growing Up (S1, Premiere)

Pinocchio

Terra Incognita (S1)

SEPTEMBER 14

Short Circuit (S2, New Episode)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S3, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 16

Mija

SEPTEMBER 21

Chibi Tiny Tales (S1-2)

SEPTEMBER 28

Blackish (S5, S8)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (S2, Premiere)

SEPTEMBER 30

Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)

Star Wars

SEPTEMBER 8 (DISNEY+ DAY)

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

SEPTEMBER 21

Andor (S1, 3-Episode Premiere)

SEPTEMBER 28

Andor (S1, New Episode)

Star

SEPTEMBER 1

Mike (New Episodes)

SEPTEMBER 2

Al David VS. The NFL

Believeland

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Four Falls of Buffalo

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Two Bills

Year of Scab

SEPTEMBER 6

The Patient (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 7

American Horror Stories (S2, New Episode)

The Bear (S1, New Episode)

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (S1, New Episode)

Grid (S1)

Maggie (S1, New Episodes)

Motherland: Fort Salem (S3, New Episodes)

Reservation Dogs (S2, Premiere)

Solar Opposites (S3, New Episode)

Tell Me Lies (S1, Premiere)

Women of 9/11: A Special Edition of 20/20 with Robin Roberts (Special)

SEPTEMBER 8

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances

Mike (S1, New Episodes)

Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)

Wedding Season (S1)

SEPTEMBER 9

The Infinite Race

Miracles on the Plains

Rodman: For Better or Worse

Subject to Review (Short)

SEPTEMBER 13

The Patient (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 14

American Horror Stories (S2, New Episode)

The Bear (S1, New Episode)

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (S1, New Episode)

Maggie (S1, New Episodes)

Motherland: Fort Salem (S3, New Episodes)

Reservation Dogs (S2, New Episode)

Tell Me Lies (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 15

Mike (S1, New Episodes)

SEPTEMBER 16

Leave No Trace

Pride: To Be Seen – A Soul of a Nation Presentation

Best in Dough (S1, Premiere)

SEPTEMBER 19

Dancing with the Stars (S31, Live Premiere)

SEPTEMBER 20

The Patient (S1, New Episode)

Reboot (S1, Premiere)

SEPTEMBER 21

American Horror Stories (S2, New Episode)

Criminal Minds (S13)

El Repatriado (S1)

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (S1, New Episode)

May It Please the Court (S1, Premiere)

Motherland: Fort Salem (S3, New Episode)

Reservation Dogs (S2, New Episode)

Rookie Cops (S1)

Tell Me Lies (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 22

The Kardashians (S2, Premiere)

SEPTEMBER 26

Best in Dough (S1, New Episodes)

Dancing with the Stars (S31, New Live Episode)

SEPTEMBER 27

The Patient (S1, New Episode)

Reasonable Doubt (S1, Premiere)

Reboot (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 28

American Horror Stories (S2, New Episode)

The D’Amelio Show (S2, Premiere)

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (S1, New Episode)

May It Please the Court (S1, New Episode)

Motherland: Fort Salem (S3, New Episode)

Reservation Dogs (S2, New Episode)

Tell Me Lies (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 29

The Kardashians (S2, New Episode)

Marvel

SEPTEMBER 1

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 8 (DISNEY+ DAY)

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)

Thor: Love and Thunder

SEPTEMBER 15

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 22

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 29

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)

Pixar

SEPTEMBER 8 (DISNEY+ DAY)

Cars on the Road (S1, Premiere)

SEPTEMBER 16

Coco (Sing-Along Version)

National Geographic

SEPTEMBER 8 (DISNEY+ DAY)

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

SEPTEMBER 14

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal Er (S8)

First Alaskans (S1)

SEPTEMBER 21

Super/Natural (S1)

SEPTEMBER 28

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (Season 1)

Running Wild with Bear Grylis: The Challenge (Season 1)

SEPTEMBER 30

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

Click here to sign up for Disney+ in Canada for $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99 CAD/year.