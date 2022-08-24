What’s New on Netflix Canada: September 2022

We’re rounding the corner into back-to-school season and that means September is going to be here before you know it. Netflix Canada has released its list of new titles for September 2022; highlights include Season 5 of Cobra Kai and more—check them out below:
September 1
- Fenced In 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Liss Pereira: Adulting — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Love in the Villa — NETFLIX FILM
- Off the Hook 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Barbie Mermaid Power
- Escape from Alcatraz
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- LOL House of Surprises: Season 1
- Nacho Libre
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- Primal Fear
- S.W.A.T.: Season 5
- The Girl Next Door
- The Interpreter
- The Jackal
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
- Waterworld
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
- Young Sheldon: Season Five
September 2
- Buy My House — NETFLIX SERIES
- Dated and Related 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
- Devil in Ohio — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES
- The Festival of Troubadours 🇹🇷– NETFLIX FILM
- Ivy + Bean — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Season 1
- You’re Nothing Special 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
September 3
- Little Women 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
September 4
- The Broken Hearts Gallery
- Coraline
- The Dressmaker
- Marley
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
September 5
- Cocomelon: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Once Upon a Small Town 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
September 6
- Bee and PuppyCat — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Get Smart With Money — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth 🇧🇷– NETFLIX COMEDY
- Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Untold: The Race of the Century — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 7
- Chef’s Table: Pizza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer 🇮🇳– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 8
- Entrapped 🇮🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
- Diorama 🇸🇪– NETFLIX FILM
September 9
- Cobra Kai: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
- End of the Road — NETFLIX FILM
- Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
- No Limit 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FILM
- Narco-Saints 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
September 11
September 12
- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 13
- Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — NETFLIX COMEDY
September 14
- Broad Peak 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM
- The Catholic School — NETFLIX FILM
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
- Heartbreak High 🇦🇺– NETFLIX SERIES
- The Lørenskog Disappearance 🇳🇴– NETFLIX SERIES
- Sins of Our Mother — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 15
- Coach Carter
- Dogs in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Kick-Ass 2
- Terim 🇹🇷– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 16
- The Brave Ones 🇿🇦– NETFLIX SERIES
- Do Revenge — NETFLIX FILM
- Drifting Home 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME
- Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance 🇦🇺– NETFLIX FAMILY
- I Used to Be Famous 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FILM
- Jogi 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM
- Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Mirror, Mirror 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM
- Santo 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
- Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 19
- Go Dog Go: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 20
- Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — NETFLIX COMEDY
September 21
- The Blacklist: Season Nine
- Designing Miami — NETFLIX SERIES
- For Love
- Fortune Seller: A TV Scam 🇮🇹– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Iron Chef Mexico 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
- The Perfumier 🇩🇪– NETFLIX FILM
- The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 22
- The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone 🇦🇺– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Karma’s World: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Snabba Cash: Season 2 🇸🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
- Thai Cave Rescue — NETFLIX SERIES
September 23
- A Jazzman’s Blues — NETFLIX FILM
- ATHENA 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FILM
- The Girls at the Back 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
- Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES
- Lou — NETFLIX FILM
- Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FAMILY
September 24
- Dynasty: Season Five — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FILM
September 25
September 26
- A Trip to Infinity — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 27
- Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY
September 28
- Blonde — NETFLIX FILM
- Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 🇧🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
September 29
- The Empress 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
September 30
- Anikulapo 🇳🇬– NETFLIX FILM
- Beirut
- Entergalactic — NETFLIX SPECIAL
- Floor is Lava: Season Three — NETFLIX SERIES
- Human Playground — NETFLIX SERIES
- Phantom Pups 🇨🇦– NETFLIX FAMILY
- Rainbow — NETFLIX FILM
- What We Leave Behind
LAST CALL
Leaving Sept 1
Leaving Sept 8
Leaving Sept 12
Leaving Sept 26
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Seasons 2-9
