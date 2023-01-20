WhatsApp Now Lets You ‘Message Yourself’ on iPhone and More

Gary Ng
31 mins ago

whatsapp hero 2023

WhatsApp for iPhone has been updated to now let you ‘Message yourself’.

According to the Thursday update, the Meta-owned messaging app says, “you can now create a chat with yourself for convenient reminders and note taking synchronized across devices. Tap ‘New chat’ and choose ‘Message yourself’ to get started.”

We tested this update and the ability to message yourself in WhatsApp is working in Canada. There’s a ‘Message yourself’ label under your own contact.

For frequent users of WhatsApp, this may be the ability you’ve been waiting for. It’s not new to iMessage users as the ability to message yourself has been available forever. Messaging yourself on iMessage is an easy way to access text when Universal Clipboard is taking the day off between your devices.

As for other features now available, you can now ‘search by date’ within chat search. There’s a new calendar icon to toggle a date picker within Search from contact or group info. This is something Apple needs to implement in iMessage.

WhatsApp now also lets you pick who can see your online status, by going to Settings > Privacy > Last seen & Online.

Drag and drop is also now supported to share pictures, videos and documents from other apps such as Safari, Photos or Files to WhatsApp chats.

The update also adds the ability to undo ‘delete for me’ for a few seconds.

WhatsApp says all of these new features will be rolling out over the “coming weeks.”

Click here to download WhatsApp for iPhone in the App Store. 

