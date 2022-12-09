Stream Will Smith’s New Movie Emancipation on Apple TV+

Usman Qureshi
32 mins ago

Inspired by a true story, Will Smith’s new movie Emancipation is now available to watch on Apple TV+. The movie tells the story of a man who fights through unthinkable terrors in an attempt to reunite with his family.

Emancipation

The movie debuted in theaters on December 2, but Apple TV+ subscribers can now stream it starting today. The film is 2 hours and 12 minutes long.

“This is one of the most powerful stories I’ve EVER told,” said Smith on his YouTube channel. “When I first read the script, the story exploded and blossomed in my heart and I hope it does for you too.”

Emancipation is seen as Apple’s best shot at making an impact in the coming Oscar race. It is written by Bill Collage and produced by Todd Black, Joey McFarland, and Jon Mone.

Earlier this year, Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards and since then, the actor has kept a low profile. It was unclear if Emancipation was going to see a delayed release as the fallout of Smith’s slap was widespread.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 per month in Canada and includes access to Apple Original TV shows and movies.

Other articles in the category: News

Fortnite Battle Royale Now Runs on Unreal Engine 5.1 [VIDEO]

With the release of the new Chapter 4, Fortnite Battle Royale now makes use of Unreal Engine 5’s newest, most innovative features, via Unreal Engine 5.1. Unreal Engine 5 ushers in a generational leap in visual fidelity, bringing an unprecedented level of detail to game worlds like the Battle Royale Island. Next-generation features such as...
Usman Qureshi
12 mins ago

‘Every Politician Should Fear Apple’s Power’ Says Epic CEO

While speaking to The Verge, CEO of Epic Games Tim Sweeney has said that Apple’s ability to reject apps like Twitter is something “every politician should fear,” no matter what side of the aisle they’re on. “I think it’s incredibly dangerous to allow the world’s most powerful corporation to decide who is allowed to say...
Usman Qureshi
44 mins ago

Apple Supplier Foxconn Invests $500 Million to Expand Production in India

Apple supplier Foxconn has invested $500 million USD in its Indian subsidiary to increase its production capacity in the country, according to documents filed in the Taiwan Stock Exchange (via South China Morning Post). The move comes as Apple urges its partners to accelerate plans to diversify the iPhone maker's supply chain beyond China. Foxconn...
Nehal Malik
51 mins ago