Stream Will Smith’s New Movie Emancipation on Apple TV+

Inspired by a true story, Will Smith’s new movie Emancipation is now available to watch on Apple TV+. The movie tells the story of a man who fights through unthinkable terrors in an attempt to reunite with his family.

The movie debuted in theaters on December 2, but Apple TV+ subscribers can now stream it starting today. The film is 2 hours and 12 minutes long.

“This is one of the most powerful stories I’ve EVER told,” said Smith on his YouTube channel. “When I first read the script, the story exploded and blossomed in my heart and I hope it does for you too.”

Inspired by a true story. In Emancipation, Will Smith stars as an enslaved man who embarks on a perilous journey for his family and freedom. Watch #Emancipation on @AppleTVPlus now. https://t.co/THRjupdlI7 pic.twitter.com/ScERjUdb2A — Apple TV (@AppleTV) December 9, 2022

Emancipation is seen as Apple’s best shot at making an impact in the coming Oscar race. It is written by Bill Collage and produced by Todd Black, Joey McFarland, and Jon Mone.

Earlier this year, Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards and since then, the actor has kept a low profile. It was unclear if Emancipation was going to see a delayed release as the fallout of Smith’s slap was widespread.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 per month in Canada and includes access to Apple Original TV shows and movies.