WPC Announces Qi2 Wireless Charging Standard at CES

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has announced a new wireless charging standard at CES, the Qi2, that will offer faster wireless charging and universal compatibility.

WPC member, Apple, provided the basis for the new Qi2 (pronounced ‘chee two’) standard building on its MagSafe technology.

The Qi2 standard will be introduced later this year and will offer millions of consumers who rely on wireless charging a better user experience.

“Our standard assures consumers that their devices are safe, efficient, and interoperable with other brands,” said WPC director Paul Struhsaker.

“Qi2 will be the global standard for wireless charging and provide consumers and retailers with that assurance,” he added.

“Energy efficiency and sustainability are on everyone’s minds these days,” says Struhsaker. “Qi2’s perfect alignment improves energy efficiency by reducing the energy loss that can happen when the phone or the charger is not aligned. Qi2 will greatly reduce the landfill waste associated with wired charger replacement due to plugs breaking.”

The launch of the Qi2 standard will further expand the wireless charging market by opening the market to new accessories that wouldn’t be chargeable using current flat surface-to-flat surface devices.