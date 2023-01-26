Xbox Game Pass January 2023 Wave 2: Hi-Fi Rush, GoldenEye 007, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, and More

Xbox is rolling out a new lineup of Xbox Game Pass games, closing out in January 2023. Rounding out the first month of the year, fans can look forward to sinking their teeth into Hi-Fi Rush, and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition. Plus, as previously reported, the iconic Goldeneye 007 is arriving this week as well.

For the uninitiated, Xbox Game Pass grants access to an ever-rotating catalogue of 100+ games. This includes first-party titles like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Psychonauts 2. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also incorporates additional perks like Xbox Cloud Gaming, access to EA Play, and more. Following the recent Developer_Direct showcase, Xbox and Bethesda shadowdropped Hi-Fi Rush, from Tango Gameworks.

Here are the Xbox Game Pass titles arriving in the second wave for January:

Hi-Fi Rush (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available Now

Feel the beat as wannabe rockstar Chai and his ragtag team fight against an evil megacorp with raucous rhythm combat! From Tango Gameworks comes Hi-Fi Rush, an all-new action game where the world syncs to the music.

GoldenEye 007 (Cloud and Console) – January 27

GoldenEye 007 returns to thrill players old and new! The timeless stealth shooter has been faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles, including new achievements, 4K resolution, a smoother framerate and four-player split-screen.

Roboquest (Game Preview) (Console) – January 30

Available now with PC Game Pass and coming soon to Xbox consoles! Blast your way through hordes of evil bots in procedurally generated environments in solo or 2-player co-op, upgrade your build as you progress and defeat powerful bosses. Be ready to dive into the futuristic world of Roboquest and help mankind find the mysterious and long-forgotten Haven-City.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Cloud and Console) – January 31

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is one of the most beloved strategy games ever made and is coming soon to Xbox consoles. Enjoy a new way to play this much-loved game on console including optimizations for playing with a controller and new tutorials to get you into the fun quickly.

Inkulinati (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31

An ink-based strategy game straight from medieval manuscripts, where a rabbit’s bum can be deadlier than a dog’s sword. Take your turn in Inkulinati duels filled with unexpected tactical depth (and humour!). Embark on an ever-changing journey, build your own bestiary, defeat medieval superstars and collect perks to unleash special powers.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R brings Hirohiko Araki’s masterpiece to life in fighting game form! Battle with 50 colourful characters from the world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, wielding Stands, Hamon, and more! See how characters who could never meet in the story interact when they come face to face! Even newcomers to the fighting game genre can have fun with one-button combos and ultimate moves.

Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 2

Darkest Dungeon is a challenging gothic roguelike turn-based RPG about the psychological stresses of adventuring. Recruit, train, and lead a team of flawed heroes through twisted forests, forgotten warrens, ruined crypts, and beyond. Not only do unimaginable foes await, but stress, famine, disease, and the ever-encroaching dark.

Grid Legends (Cloud) EA Play – February 2

Buckle up for high-octane racing as Grid Legends comes to Xbox Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play. Experience edge-of-your-seat motorsport action, an immersive story mode in ‘Driven to Glory’, and stunning racing variety, as recurring EA Play events keep the wheel-to-wheel action alive.

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 7

Get ready to drift, boost, jump and crash on the iconic orange tracks with the most beloved Hot Wheels cars! Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition is coming to Xbox Game Pass on February 7. Let’s ignite the fun!

Sadly, on January 31st, a few Xbox Game Pass titles will be leaving the service. Players may want to take the next week to enjoy the following before they leave: