You Can Now Subscribe to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App

Apple has launched MLS Season Pass globally on the Apple TV app, ahead of the 2023 season that kicks off on February 25, 2023.

An MLS Season Pass will provide fans all MLS and Leagues Cup matches, plus hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games as well.

Apple says there’s some free on-demand content available ahead of the 2023 MLS season, such as player profiles, club highlights, replays from classic matches and more. There will also be some free select matches available to stream for the first month, with more added throughout the regular season.

What makes MLS Season Pass unique as part of this Apple partnership, is that all MLS regular season matches, playoffs and Leagues Cup will be available in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts, what the company is calling a “first in live sports broadcasting.”

“It never really crossed my mind that a partnership like this would really alleviate a lot of those stresses for so many of our fans, our families, our friends, and for the players too, because we watch MLS all the time,” said Mark-Anthony Kaye, Toronto FC’s midfielder, in a statement on Wednesday.

“So it’s a good feeling to know that the league understands these issues and has done a really good job to put a deal together that can put us in a better position to bring MLS to the world. I’ve only been in the league for six years, but the amount of growth is mind-blowing. So I think this is only scratching the surface with this Apple deal, and I’m really happy that they’ve done it,” continued Kaye.

Soccer fans can access MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, plus web browsers at tv.apple.com.

Click here to view MLS Season Pass Canadian pricing.

