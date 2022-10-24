YouTube Gets Updated Design, New Features

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Google has today shared a design update that will make YouTube more modern and bring new features to power the video-sharing platform.

Youtube

“Starting today, we are rolling out a new look and several features that offer a more modern and immersive viewing experience while also improving how users watch videos,” notes Google.

The company is introducing a new ‘ambient mode’ which introduces a subtle effect so the app background color adapts to match the video. This feature will be available on web and mobile in dark theme.

Ambient

Meanwhile, the dark theme has also been updated to be even darker so “the colors truly pop on your screen.”

Google is also making improvements to its video player. YouTube links in video descriptions will change to buttons, and frequent actions such as like, share and download, are now formatted to minimize distraction.

With pinch to zoom, you can now easily zoom in and out of a video while on your iOS or Android phone. And when you let go, the video stays zoomed in so you can enjoy the rest of the video in greater detail.

Have you ever followed along to a tutorial on your phone, but needed to keep rewinding so you could master that one small step?

Precise seeking helps solve this problem. Whether you’re on desktop or your mobile device, simply drag or swipe up while seeking to display a row of thumbnails in the video player and you’ll be able to make fine-tuned adjustments to get to the exact part in each video.

Over the next few weeks, these changes will gradually roll out to all users worldwide.

Other articles in the category: News

List of Apps Supporting Live Activities in iOS 16.1

With the release of iOS 16.1, Apple is rolling out a new Live Activities feature that allows iPhone users to stay on top of real-time events, such as a sports game or a food delivery order, right on the Lock Screen or in the Dynamic Island. For instance, if you’re watching a Premier League match on...
Usman Qureshi
28 mins ago

You Can Now Download tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 16.1, along with macOS Ventura 13. Also available now are tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1. For watchOS 9.1, it includes the following improvements to go with bug fixes: Battery life extended for Outdoor Walking, Running and Hiking Workouts with the ability to reduce the frequency of heart rate and […]
Gary Ng
43 mins ago

Here’s Why Apple Should Bring Health, Fitness to Mac and iPad

An interesting new article over at TechRadar has highlighted why Apple needs to bring the same health and fitness information available to iPhone and Apple Watch users to the Mac and iPad as well. There's currently no app where you can easily check your fitness goals or the helpful overviews in the iPhone's Health app...
Usman Qureshi
47 mins ago