YouTube Price Increase: Premium Family Plans in Canada Spiking in November

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

youtube premium hero

YouTube has started emailing Canadian subscribers of its Premium family plans to inform them of a huge price increase coming in November.

As it stands, a YouTube Premium family plan costs $17.99 CAD per month, but as of November 21, 2022, that is jumping up $5 to $22.99 CAD per month. That’s a 28% price hike.

“We created YouTube Premium to provide an uninterrupted YouTube experience, so you can get closer to the videos, creators, and music artists that you love. To continue delivering great service and features, we will be increasing your Premium family plan price from CA$17.99/month to CA$22.99/month,” wrote YouTube in an email to iPhone in Canada reader, Andrew.

YouTube says the price increase will start on or after your next billing cycle after November 21, 2022. The company says members are able to pause or cancel anytime.

Up to 5 family members can be part of YouTube Premium, offering ad-free viewing and background, offline play and access to YouTube Music.

Why did YouTube increase the price? The company said, “This update will allow us to develop even more Premium features and continue to support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube.”

YouTube Premium launched in Canada back in May 2018. Last September, YouTube said it had passed 50 million subscribers across Premium and YouTube Music.

