New Tesla Android App Update Makes Tesla Apple CarPlay Hack Easier

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

According to an update shared with Tesla North by developer Mike Gapinski, the latest Tesla app update for Android includes Apple CarPlay on board, requiring significantly less hardware to run.

Tesla

As shown in the video below, Tesla Android app version 2022.38.1 includes a few updates which make setting up Apple CarPlay even easier.

The developer also pointed out that the update now runs Apple CarPlay as a single-board stack, rather than having to run as a workaround from a third-party developer.

The prior renderings of CarPlay also had content overlapping in audio apps, but the shift to an Android-based stack fixes the app’s resolution on the touchscreen. CarPlay also lets navigation sounds work when the Tesla browser is active.

While many Tesla drivers have installed CarPlay on their vehicles using Android 12 which required the use of Raspberry Pi units, the new update is hosted on Android itself and no longer requires the use of external hardware to run.

Other articles in the category: Tesla

You Can Now Buy Tesla’s CCS Combo 1 Adapter in Canada

Tesla has officially launched online sales of its CCS Combo 1 Adapter for charging at third-party DC fast chargers in Canada and the U.S. — reports Tesla North. In Canada, Tesla's CCS Combo 1 Adapter costs $325 CAD. Tesla owners in the U.S. can get one for $250 USD. A CCS Combo 1 Adapter lets...
Nehal Malik
1 week ago

Canadian Minister of Innovation Visits Tesla Fremont Factory

François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, has met with Tesla officials at the company’s Fremont factory after touring the Detroit Auto Show earlier this week, Tesla North is reporting. Champagne confirmed on Twitter that he made his way to Fremont, California to visit the electric car maker's factory where he “met with...
Usman Qureshi
2 weeks ago