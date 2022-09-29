New Tesla Android App Update Makes Tesla Apple CarPlay Hack Easier

According to an update shared with Tesla North by developer Mike Gapinski, the latest Tesla app update for Android includes Apple CarPlay on board, requiring significantly less hardware to run.

As shown in the video below, Tesla Android app version 2022.38.1 includes a few updates which make setting up Apple CarPlay even easier.

The developer also pointed out that the update now runs Apple CarPlay as a single-board stack, rather than having to run as a workaround from a third-party developer.

The prior renderings of CarPlay also had content overlapping in audio apps, but the shift to an Android-based stack fixes the app’s resolution on the touchscreen. CarPlay also lets navigation sounds work when the Tesla browser is active.

While many Tesla drivers have installed CarPlay on their vehicles using Android 12 which required the use of Raspberry Pi units, the new update is hosted on Android itself and no longer requires the use of external hardware to run.