Tesla Contributed $762 Million to Canada’s GDP in 2021

Detailing new results from a study on the economic impact it has had in Canada, Tesla has highlighted its $762 million contribution to the country’s GDP in 2021 (via Tesla North).

Since delivering its first Model S in 2011 and opening its first store in Toronto in 2012, the study details all of Tesla’s accomplishments and financial contributions to Canada.

The commissioned EnviroEconomics study also highlights Tesla’s gas and vehicle goals reached in the company’s more than a decade in the country.

In 2021, Tesla provided 6,645 full-time jobs with 3,100 of those being a direct result of Tesla’s operations and spending on goods and services in Canada.

Tesla in Canada video: Operations & Economic Impact (unlisted, shared Feb. 1, 2023; was originally from Nov 2021)https://t.co/yn4cZcLqoP — TeslaNorth.com (@RealTeslaNorth) February 6, 2023

Tesla also saw over 583,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions avoided because of its vehicles in Canada between 2018 and 2021, with a total of over 145,000 vehicles in the country.

“Perhaps less well known is our manufacturing and engineering footprint in Canada. In late 2019, we established Tesla Toronto Automation, where we engineer and build high-speed, continuous motion, battery assembly line equipment for export to our global factories,” Tesla wrote in the email detailing the study. “We also conduct world-leading research in Canada into subjects including long-life batteries and clean cathode in Nova Scotia and Ontario.”

“These achievements have been made possible thanks to our Canadian customers and the whole Tesla team. Thank you,” concluded the Tesla Policy team’s email.

Check out the following recruiting video from November 2021 recently shared by Tesla on Youtube.