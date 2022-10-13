Tesla Model 3 Was the Top-Selling EV Across 7 Provinces in Canada

According to the latest numbers from Transport Canada, the Tesla Model 3 was the top-selling electric vehicle (EV) in seven Canadian provinces during the first 8 months of 2022, Tesla North is reporting.

Tesla Model 3 outsold all other EVs by a wide margin from January through September in six of the seven provinces it topped:

Alberta (165 units)

British Columbia (3,848 units)

Manitoba (35 units)

Nova Scotia (55 units)

Ontario (2,213 units)

Quebec (3,325 units)

And it tied for first with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in:

New Brunswick (44 units each)

The news also comes despite the Model 3’s lack of eligibility for Transport Canada’s due to its price tag getting bumped out of the country’s eligible incentive range earlier this year.

The Canadian government’s iZEV program offers a $5,000 CAD rebate on EV purchases up to $55,000 CAD.

With 25,452 of the $5,000 rebate handed out to Canadian EV buyers during the first eight months of 2022, the Model 3 outsold the other EVs in the country.