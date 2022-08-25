Tesla Planning to Double its Team and Charging Network in Canada

Usman Qureshi
6 seconds ago

According to a report by Tesla North, Tesla is planning to double its Supercharger design team in Canada, as part of a larger push to deploy more charging stations in the region.

As detailed on LinkedIn by Supercharger Design Lead Jase Zampini, the EV maker is looking for six Supercharger design manager positions, located in Toronto, Kelowna, Calgary, Vancouver, and Quebec.

“Designing & building EV infrastructure in Canada is a special calling…” Zampini wrote in the post encouraging onlookers to apply.

He further highlighted the following points:

  1. We’re a great big country with a lot of roads.
  2. Canadians are transitioning to EVs at a rapid rate, world-class in fact.
  3. On occasion it can get chilly and we see a couple snowflakes.

“This is why Tesla is doubling our specialized Canadian team to lead the charge from coast to coast! Check out the multiple roles available linked to my profile,” Zampini added.

Tesla’s Superchargers ranked first in a recent study about public charging from JD Power released earlier this month.

