2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Canadian Pricing Now Available

Hyundai Canada announced pricing for its newest IONIQ 6 electric sedan on Thursday, with the EV set to make its way to dealerships this spring.

All IONIQ 6 trims in Canada will include a Long Range 77.4 kWh battery, with rear motor RWD or all-wheel drive with dual motors.

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Canadian pricing starts at $54,999 and qualifies for the federal government’s iZEV rebate of $5,000 (as it’s under the $55,000 threshold). In B.C., a provincial rebate of up to $4,000 is also available, while other provinces also have different rebates available.

Natural Resources Canada-estimated range is 581 kilometres for the RWD IONIQ 6 and 509 kilometres for the AWD version.

IONIQ 6 Canadian MSRP pricing is below:

IONIQ 6 RWD Long Range (18” wheels), 581km range – $54,999

IONIQ 6 AWD Long Range (18” wheels), 509km range – $57,999

IONIQ 6 AWD Long Range (20” wheels) Ultimate Package, 435km range – $63,999

The prices above don’t include freight and PDI, as that will cost $1,925.

The IONIQ 6 is built with 800-volt/350 kW charging, recharging the battery from 10 to 80 percent in about 18 minutes. This is the second Hyundai EV to use its Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), with the IONIQ 5 compact crossover SUV being the first.

The IONIQ 6 looks to be in the same category as Tesla’s Model 3 sedan, but Hyundai’s entry RWD model has a more extended range due to its bigger battery.

Standard equipment in the Hyundai IONIQ 6 includes:

800-volt, 350 kW ultra-fast charging

Battery pre-heater, charge prep

Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Highway Drive Assist (HDA), Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Heated front seats and steering wheel

Power trunk

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

Power flush door handles

18-inch alloy wheels with 225/55 tires

Column-mounted Shift-By-Wire (SBW)

Leather-wrapped steering wheel with interactive pixel lights

12.3″ LCD cluster display

12.3″ infotainment system with navigation

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Front USB (Type-A) input/charging

Center console mounted dual USB charging (Type-C)

Dual rear USB (Type-C) charging

Bluelink Connected Car Services for a period of three years

Over-the-Air update capability

As you can see, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come as standard features across all trims. Stay tuned as we’ll have more on the IONIQ 6 soon.