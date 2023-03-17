iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Set New Record for Thinnest Smartphone Bezels

According to a leaker known as “Ice Universe,” this year’s flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature the thinnest bezels of any smartphone in the world, MacRumors is reporting.

Ice Universe, who has shared accurate information about Apple’s plans in the past, believes the iPhone 15 Pro Max will sport bezels even thinner than the Xiaomi 13.

In a tweet posted earlier, the leaker said the iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezels held by the Xiaomi 13, with a bezel measuring just 1.55mm.

iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm.（S22 and S23 ≈1.95mm，iPhone 14 Pro 2.17mm） pic.twitter.com/9TBrVCGSCo — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 17, 2023

The bezel width on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will, however, remain the same as the current-generation iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus devices.

Earlier reports have also suggested this year’s iPhone 15 models will be slightly rounded around the edges, similar to the iPhone 11 series.

Sporting even thinner bezels could give the iPhone 15 Pro models a similar appearance as the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8.