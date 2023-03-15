iPhone 15 Pro Prices Might See an Increase, Says Analyst

Apple’s expected iPhone 15 Pro later this year is rumoured to include numerous design upgrades involving hardware, bringing more features. But these changes are said to include a price increase, according to one analyst.

Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities released a research note this week (via MacRumors), predicting a price increase for iPhone 15 Pro. This is due to the expected upgrades including a titanium frame, A17 Bionic, more RAM, extra Taptic Engines, plus camera upgrades in the form of a Periscope lens for the biggest iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple usually changes prices to reflect foreign exchange rates. With iPhone 14 Pro prices last fall, we saw a $10 increase for 256GB storage and up. Apple also increased prices across its entire iPad lineup last fall, under inflationary pressures and supply chain shortages.

Are you ready to pay more for an iPhone 15 Pro in 2023? Prices keep going up and at some point, upgrading every year for the crazy ones becomes less appealing (I would rather buy a new MacBook every year instead at this point).