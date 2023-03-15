iPhone 15 Pro Prices Might See an Increase, Says Analyst

Gary Ng
11 seconds ago

Image: Letem světem Applem

Apple’s expected iPhone 15 Pro later this year is rumoured to include numerous design upgrades involving hardware, bringing more features. But these changes are said to include a price increase, according to one analyst.

Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities released a research note this week (via MacRumors), predicting a price increase for iPhone 15 Pro. This is due to the expected upgrades including a titanium frame, A17 Bionic, more RAM, extra Taptic Engines, plus camera upgrades in the form of a Periscope lens for the biggest iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple usually changes prices to reflect foreign exchange rates. With iPhone 14 Pro prices last fall, we saw a $10 increase for 256GB storage and up. Apple also increased prices across its entire iPad lineup last fall, under inflationary pressures and supply chain shortages.

Are you ready to pay more for an iPhone 15 Pro in 2023? Prices keep going up and at some point, upgrading every year for the crazy ones becomes less appealing (I would rather buy a new MacBook every year instead at this point).

Other articles in the category: News

Alleged Google Pixel 8 Design Leaks [VIDEO]

After alleged renders of the Google Pixel 8 Pro leaked on the web yesterday, we now have what appears to be the first look at the Pixel 8. Images were shared by reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, known as @OnLeaks with MySmartPrice. The Pixel 8 is the entry version of Google’s smartphones and this refresh brings...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago

Apple Highlights AirPods Pro 2 Noise Cancellation in New Ad [VIDEO]

Apple shared a new ad on Wednesday that highlighted new and improved Active Noise Cancellation for its latest second-gen AirPods Pro. "The new AirPods Pro. Up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation,” explains Apple. AirPods Pro 2 are powered by Apple’s newest H2 chip that offers improved and smarter noise cancellation,...
Gary Ng
3 hours ago