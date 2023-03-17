Rogers Launches $80/20GB Promo Plan in Ontario, Matching Bell

Last week, we told you about how Bell launched a promo in Ontario, offering up an $80 ‘unlimited’ plan with 20GB of data.

Now, it appears Rogers has matched Bell, offering up its own “limited time offer” in the form of an $80/20GB Infinite Essential plan on Friday morning.

This plan has 5G/5G+ network access and has speeds limited to 250 Mbps download, and after your 20GB is exhausted speeds are then throttled.

You get unlimited calls and texts with this plan, while additional lines are available at $60/month after an automatic payments discount.

It’s unclear why this $80/20GB is being offered but it does make the $85 plan with 25GB data look better for just $5 more per month. As of writing, Telus has not matched these Ontario offers from Rogers and Bell.

Nearly three years ago Rogers, Telus and Bell debuted $80/20GB promo plans, as these unlimited plans continue to get random tweaks in pricing throughout the year.