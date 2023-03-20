Apple Refurb M1 iPad Pro Cellular Hits Online Store in Canada
Last month Apple released refurbished versions of its M1 iPad Pro models in its online store for the first but, but only Wi-Fi units were available.
But now it appears we’re seeing the first Wi-Fi + Cellular versions of the M1 iPad Pro in the refurbished store, as noted by iPhone in Canada reader, Zeke. As of writing, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular with 128GB storage is available for $1,359, saving you $240. No other capacities are available at this time. Shipping times are about one week to B.C.
This iPad Pro initially unveiled in May 2021, features Wi-Fi 6 and, most notably, Apple’s M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and GPU. Additionally, there’s Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and wide and ultra-wide cameras on the back. As expected, the device also includes Face ID and a ProMotion display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate as before. No major design changes have been seen on the iPad Pro lineup since 2018.
All refurbished iPads from Apple include a new battery and outer shell, along with a full 1-year warranty and a regular 14-day return policy. These are pretty much good as new but without the shiny retail box.
Click here to buy these refurbished M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular versions on Apple.ca.