Google Pixel Phones and Wearables Get Price Cut on Amazon

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

google pixel price cut

Amazon Canada has price cut Google’s Pixel smartphones and wearables, including those from Fitbit.

Check out what’s on sale right now…

Google’s Fitbits are also on sale, including the Charge 6 and more:

Whenever we see price cuts, it’s a sign existing stock is being moved to make way for future updates. With Mother’s Day coming up next month, this might be the time to get mom that fitness tracker she’s always wanted.

Click here to see the latest deals on Amazon Canada.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Deals

planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus, Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from April 24

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Bell Noticeable price changes: Up to $600 off iPhone...
IIC Deals
21 hours ago

Meta Quest 2 Gets Price Drop in Canada, Accessories Too

Meta has announced significant price reductions for its Quest 2 virtual reality (VR) headset and accessories, making it more accessible for individuals to dive into the expansive world of VR. The Quest 2 is not just a VR headset; it serves as a gateway to new realms, a social space to connect with friends and...
IIC Deals
7 days ago
planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus, Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from April 17

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Bell Noticeable price changes: Up to $600 off iPhone...
IIC Deals
1 week ago