New AI-Powered Bing Lets Users Create Images with Words

Powered by an advanced version of OpenAI’s DALL-E image generator, the new Bing Image Creator allows you to create an image simply by describing the picture in words.

Microsoft’s new AI-powered Bing is reinventing how people search with more than 100 million chats to date. The company is now taking this chat experience to the next level.

With Bing Image Creator, you can generate both written and visual content in one place, from within chat.

For those in the Bing preview, Bing Image Creator will be fully integrated into the Bing chat experience, rolling out initially in Creative mode.

How to Create Images with Words in New Bing

Type in a description of an image. Provide additional contexts like location or activity. Choose an art style for the image. Let the Image Creator generate an image from your imagination.

The feature works like your “creative copilot,” notes Microsoft. Just type something like “draw an image” or “create an image” as a prompt in chat to get creating.

Bing Image Creator preview will also be available in Microsoft Edge, making it the first and only browser with an integrated AI-powered image generator