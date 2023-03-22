Bell Launches $60/15GB ‘Promo 15’ Plan, Matching Rogers

Bell has launched a new $60/15GB ‘Promo 15’ plan, that has non-shareable data.
The plan has 15GB of data at up to 150 Mbps 4G speeds, with extra data billed at $20/1GB. You get SD video streaming quality and unlimited calling and messaging in Canada.
The plan is similar to what Rogers has had for a while now, a $60/15GB non-shareable 4G data plan that also has speeds at 150 Mbps, and with $20/GB overages, to go with unlimited calling and messaging in Canada.
As of writing, Telus has not matched this $60/15GB non-shareable plan on its website.
Flanker brands such as Fido and Koodo Mobile are offering up better plans for $60, as they include 20GB of data. But promos are offering $10 bill credits for 24 months, taking them down to $50 per month for 20GB of data.
