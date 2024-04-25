New Bell Ad-Supported Channels Launch on LG, Samsung TVs

Bell Media has launched 10 new FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels, now available in English and French on LG Channels, and slated for release on Samsung TV Plus later this quarter. These channels are integrated into television channel guides, offering free content powered by ads.

“With the debut of our FAST channels, Bell Media is once again growing and deepening relationships with our audience by taking compelling stories to Canadian consumers wherever they are,” said Sean Cohan, President of Bell Media, on Thursday. “We’re thrilled to partner with FAST platforms to offer new opportunities to advertising partners to engage their target audiences, drive outcomes, and measure campaign success.”

English-language channels:

CTV @Home : Features a variety of CTV’s best lifestyle programming including The Marilyn Denis Show, Mary’s Kitchen Crush, and Country House Hunters Canada.

: Features a variety of CTV’s best lifestyle programming including The Marilyn Denis Show, Mary’s Kitchen Crush, and Country House Hunters Canada. Corner Gas Channel : Includes all episodes from Canada’s beloved comedy series Corner Gas and its animated spin-off.

: Includes all episodes from Canada’s beloved comedy series Corner Gas and its animated spin-off. CTV Gridlock : Offers classic episodes of Highway Thru Hell and the entire series of Heavy Rescue: 401.

: Offers classic episodes of Highway Thru Hell and the entire series of Heavy Rescue: 401. CTV Laughs : A collection of humorous programs including sitcoms, roast battles, and stand-up comedy.

: A collection of humorous programs including sitcoms, roast battles, and stand-up comedy. The Mightiest by CTV : Showcases mega machines in Mighty Trains, Mighty Cruise Ships, Mighty Ships, Mighty Planes, and The Mightiest.

: Showcases mega machines in Mighty Trains, Mighty Cruise Ships, Mighty Ships, Mighty Planes, and The Mightiest. CTV News : Features top broadcasts from Canada’s most-watched news organization including CTV National and Local News, Power Play, Question Period, and W5.

: Features top broadcasts from Canada’s most-watched news organization including CTV National and Local News, Power Play, Question Period, and W5. TSN The Ocho: Dedicated to seldom-seen sports with content ranging from kickball and table tennis to slippery stairs and cornhole.

French-language channels:

Noovo télé-réalités : Airs popular reality shows from Québec and beyond like Cauchemar sur L’autoroute and Panique 401.

: Airs popular reality shows from Québec and beyond like Cauchemar sur L’autoroute and Panique 401. Noovo cinéma : Offers a wide range of French-language films, from romantic comedies to thrillers.

: Offers a wide range of French-language films, from romantic comedies to thrillers. Noovo comédies: Features a lineup of comedic shows including Ça C’est Drôle and other Quebec titles.

For those with LG and Samsung smart TVs in rental units, these FAST channels bring ‘free’ cable to guests. For those that can’t afford cable, you can watch free TV as well. But other services such as Pluto TV also offer tonnes of FAST channels as well.

Bell Media says it’s not done, as more FAST channels announcements are slated for the “coming weeks”.