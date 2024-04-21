Lucky Mobile Axes 3G Plans, Everything Now 4G Speeds

Gary Ng
15 mins ago

Bell’s prepaid brand Lucky Mobile looks to no longer offer 3G plans on its website, as all plans are now showing at 4G speeds.

Prepaid brands offer “starter plans” from $15 and Lucky Mobile’s entry plan now notes data is at 4G speeds. This plan includes 250MB of data and 100 nationwide minutes after Automatic Top-Up. The $25 plan includes 1.5GB of 4G data and unlimited Canada-wide calls after the same Automatic Top-Up (pre-authorized credit card payments).

You can see the “4G speeds” noted below for the paltry $15/250MB plan below:

As of writing, Rogers-owned Chatr and Telus-owned Public Mobile still advertise entry 3G plans at $15/250MB and $25/1GB, respectively. Lucky Mobile’s $25 offering has 500MB more data.

Still, Lucky Mobile does not offer 5G speed plans like Public Mobile, still offering 4G only like Chatr.

Last May, Lucky Mobile bumped up its 3G speeds to match Chatr to 10 Mbps. Back in 2019, the prepaid brand introduced unlimited 3G plans, but throttled to 128 Kbps after your data was exhausted.

