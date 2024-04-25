Telecom Complaints Surge, Rogers Leads with 118% Increase: CCTS

The Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) has released its 2023-24 Mid-Year Report, revealing a 43% spike in customer complaints between August 1, 2023, and January 31, 2024.

“This substantial increase in complaints from telecom and TV customers is concerning”, states Howard Maker, Commissioner and CEO of the CCTS, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “The increasing number of complaints about overcharges on bills, and refunds or credits not being received is particularly alarming in light of the rising cost of living.”

Rogers experienced a 118% rise in complaints, maintaining its position as the service provider with the most customer grievances, followed by Bell (58% rise) and Telus (48% rise). Fido saw a 20% rise year-over-year, while Freedom Mobile saw a 4.2% increase in complaints.

Incorrect charges were the most common complaint, with over 3,000 related complaints, making up 15% of all issues reported in the six-month period.

Over the six months, the CCTS received complaints about 147 of the 445 service providers and brands, with Rogers taking up 26% of the 10,663 accepted complaints, followed by Bell at 16% and Telus at 14%. The ‘Big 3’ saw complaints increase year-over-year.

The CCTS says it resolved 91% of the complaints, most within 20 days.

“We urge providers to continue listening to their customers and to work with them to fix problems as they arise. But when they are unsuccessful, the CCTS is here to help. We offer a free and easy-to-use dispute resolution service to help resolve problems quickly and fairly,” said Maker.

The next mid-year report from February 1, 2024 onwards should reveal just how many complaints were received by the CCTS, related to Telus-owned Public Mobile’s decision to axe its legacy rewards program. Stay tuned for that one.