B.C. Invests $75 Million in Highway Cell Coverage for Safer Travel

The government of British Columbia is making a significant investment in new cellular projects to improve safety for travellers along key transportation routes throughout the province. This initiative demonstrates the province’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and ensuring access to essential services, especially in remote and rural areas.

“Access to cellular coverage is important when on the road, especially when travelling through remote and rural areas. With the Province’s investment in new cellular infrastructure, we’re making it possible for more people to stay connected to their loved ones while travelling and have access to emergency 911 and other services via mobile connectivity,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services in a statement earlier this week.

The Connecting British Columbia program, administered by the Northern Development Initiative Trust, will receive $75 million from the provincial government. This funding will support projects that aim to expand cellular coverage by at least 550 kilometres of highway by 2027.

Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island and the Premier’s liaison for connectivity, highlighted the benefits of improved cellular services, emphasizing “people travelling on our highways will have more confidence knowing they can access maps, search for roadside services along their route, or call for help in case of an emergency.”

This latest investment builds upon the $15-million investment made by the province in 2020 for highway cellular expansion, which is supporting 532 km of additional highway cellular coverage. Ongoing projects include 252 km and two rest areas to complete continuous coverage along Highway 16 between Prince George and Prince Rupert, known as the Highway of Tears.

The provincial government will contribute to the overall cost of projects led by service providers to expand highway cellular coverage in B.C. Further details about the program and funding eligibility will be available later in 2023.