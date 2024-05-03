Leaked iPhone 16 Case Moulds Reveal MagSafe Redesign

Based on some new images shared by the French case manufacturer ShopSystem, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 lineup might sport a sleeker MagSafe design (via MacRumors).

Comparing case-making molds between the iPhone 16 and its predecessor, the iPhone 15, hints at a thinner build for the attachment ring magnets and single alignment magnet. This change could prompt adjustments from MagSafe accessory makers.

However, speculation arises regarding the implications of these slimmer magnets. Could they hint at broader changes in MagSafe technology for the upcoming iPhones?

While details remain scarce, one rumour suggests that the iPhone 16 might boast faster MagSafe charging, potentially reaching up to 20 watts. This would be a significant bump from the current 15-watt standard.

MagSafe has become a beloved feature for iPhone users, offering convenient and reliable wireless charging. Any enhancements to its technology are eagerly anticipated.

Previously leaked dummy models representing the iPhone 16 lineup also highlight the slightly increased dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Anticipated to grow from 6.1 to 6.3 inches and 6.7 to 6.9 inches respectively, these models stand out in size comparison within the lineup. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to maintain their predecessors’ sizes at 6.1 and 6.7 inches.