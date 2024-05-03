Leaked iPhone 16 Case Moulds Reveal MagSafe Redesign

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

Based on some new images shared by the French case manufacturer ShopSystem, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 lineup might sport a sleeker MagSafe design (via MacRumors).

Iphone 16 magsafe

Comparing case-making molds between the iPhone 16 and its predecessor, the iPhone 15, hints at a thinner build for the attachment ring magnets and single alignment magnet. This change could prompt adjustments from MagSafe accessory makers.

However, speculation arises regarding the implications of these slimmer magnets. Could they hint at broader changes in MagSafe technology for the upcoming iPhones?

While details remain scarce, one rumour suggests that the iPhone 16 might boast faster MagSafe charging, potentially reaching up to 20 watts. This would be a significant bump from the current 15-watt standard.

MagSafe has become a beloved feature for iPhone users, offering convenient and reliable wireless charging. Any enhancements to its technology are eagerly anticipated.

Iphone 16

Previously leaked dummy models representing the iPhone 16 lineup also highlight the slightly increased dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Anticipated to grow from 6.1 to 6.3 inches and 6.7 to 6.9 inches respectively, these models stand out in size comparison within the lineup. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to maintain their predecessors’ sizes at 6.1 and 6.7 inches.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: News

Air Canada Musical Guides Hit Spotify, Featuring Quebec Artists

Air Canada has introduced three musical travel guides featuring collaborations with notable Quebec artists. These guides were crafted to enhance the travel experience to Europe by leveraging music and personal stories. The artists involved are Charlotte Cardin, Alexandra Stréliski, and Sarahmée, who each present their favourite European destinations—Paris, Amsterdam, and Barcelona. Available starting today on...
Austin Blake
11 mins ago