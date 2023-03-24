Staples Canada Now Seeking 800 Hires as Part of Exclusive Bell Partnership

Following a recent announcement of their multi-year exclusive agreement to sell Bell, Virgin Plus, and Lucky Mobile wireless and wireline services, Staples Canada is now looking to hire more than 800 full-time and part-time employees.

These new hires will support the expansion of Bell products and services across Staples stores in Canada for consumers and small businesses, said the company in an emailed statement.

Staples explained it offers numerous benefits to its employees, including competitive pay, associate support, opportunities for learning and growth, and the chance to make a positive impact in local communities. Furthermore, Staples provides educational support through its Annual Academic Scholarship Program, which awards scholarships to associates or their children attending post-secondary education.

The company says “bright and tech-savvy candidates with a team spirit and a passion for wireless technology and service” are encouraged to apply for the available positions. Job openings will be posted on the Staples website, with options for both in-person and virtual interviews.

Announced back in late January, the exclusive agreement means Staples locations will only sell products and services from Bell, and no longer offer services from Rogers and Telus.

In August 2021, Staples Wireless launched and offered services from Rogers, Telus, Fido, Koodo, Chatr Mobile and Public Mobile, but nothing from Bell and its associated subsidiaries. But soon, only Bell services will be available, while Rogers and Telus services get dropped.

The debut of Bell-only services will start in “late spring” of this year at over 300 Staples locations across the nation.