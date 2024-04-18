Bell Launches Revamped MyBell App for iPhone and Android

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

mybell itunes app

Bell has announced the launch of its updated MyBell app for iPhone and Android, offering improved design and new features.

“At Bell, we are committed to championing the customer experience, that’s why we’re now offering a range of new features and improvements designed to make it easier for our customers to manage their services, shop for great products and services, and get the support they need,” said a Bell spokesperson to iPhone in Canada in a statement on Thursday.

MyBell now has a more intuitive navigation system, making it easier for customers to manage their services, shop for new products and services, and access customer support.

The app also has a redesigned home screen that offers a better summary of the user’s accounts and services.There are contextual alerts and personalized reminders to guide customers. There’s also a new dedicated area to manage and add new subscribed services.

Bell says MyBell also has a new “modern visual design” that can be seen on landing pages.

“The refreshed MyBell app is a direct result of extensive research and collaboration with our customers,” added the Bell spokesperson. The update is available now in the App Store and Google Play.

