Lucky Mobile, Virgin Plus Launch Prepaid Plans at Sobeys, FreshCo

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

virgin lucky sobeys

Bell-owned brands Lucky Mobile and Virgin Plus have announced a new retail partnership with Sobeys and FreshCo, starting this week, confirmed a spokesperson to iPhone in Canada.

Customers in select Ontario stores will have first access to Lucky Mobile and Virgin Plus prepaid plans,  which will extend to remaining Ontario locations in the coming weeks.

The partnership means it’s another way to buy a Lucky Mobile or Virgin Plus SIM card at stores, now at Sobeys or FreshCo. Bell says customers who make two top-ups will be rewarded with 2,000 Scene+ points ($20 value) if they buy their SIM cards from these new retail partners.

Bell says this is a pilot program that could eventually expand nationwide.

Once you’ve activated your Lucky Mobile or Virgin Plus SIM card, plus have added two top-ups or have enough funds for two months of service, you will get a text message within a few days of your second top-up. The code will include instructions on how to redeem for 2,000 Scene+ points on the latter’s website.

Bell recently expanded services to No Frills via No Name Mobile, which runs on the company’s 4G LTE network, as part of the PC Mobile brand.

