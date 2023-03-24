Virgin Plus ‘Winback’ Deal Offers $50/50GB Plan to Lure Back Customers

Virgin Plus
Bell’s Virgin Plus is offering up a ‘winback’ plan in the form of $50 per month for 50GB of data.
Wireless carriers offer exclusive sweetheart deals to lure back former customers with these so-called ‘winback’ plans, offering savings not available anywhere else. The closest deals on the Virgin Plus website are plans at $55/30GB and $50/20GB for only 24 months.
In this case, the email received by a RFD user shows Virgin Plus saying “keep your current phone or get a hot new and get 50GB for $50/month,” meaning the plan is being offered for bring your own device or hardware upgrades.
Image: ‘Kingmatcha’ on RFD
Others pointed out similar winback deals recently seen from Fido were at $35/50GB, while other promos have been at around $30/50GB and $55/100GB for reference.
The deal says the usual $50 connection fee will be waived and the offer is good until March 28, 2023.
Of course, these ‘winback’ deals are ‘your mileage may vary’ (YMMV) type offers, as not everybody will receive them. But it’s good to keep an eye out on your emails if you’ve recently switched away from one of the ‘Big 3’ carriers and their flanker brands.
Other articles in the category: Bell
Staples Canada Now Seeking 800 Hires as Part of Exclusive Bell Partnership
Following a recent announcement of their multi-year exclusive agreement to sell Bell, Virgin Plus, and Lucky Mobile wireless and wireline services, Staples Canada is now looking to hire more than 800 full-time and part-time employees. These new hires will support the expansion of Bell products and services across Staples stores in Canada for consumers and...
Bell Launches 1-Day EPP Flash Sale: $45 for 20GB of 5G Data
Bell says Exclusive Partner Program customers can save with a limited-time offer on wireless plans only on March 23, 2023. Bell has announced a one-day flash sale for its Exclusive Partner Program (EPP) customers, offering a $45 per month wireless plan that includes 20GB of data. This deal is only available today, March 23, 2023,...
Bell Launches $60/15GB ‘Promo 15’ Plan, Matching Rogers
Bell has launched a new $60/15GB ‘Promo 15’ plan, that has non-shareable data. The plan has 15GB of data at up to 150 Mbps 4G speeds, with extra data billed at $20/1GB. You get SD video streaming quality and unlimited calling and messaging in Canada. The plan is similar to what Rogers has had for...