You Can Stream The Kardashians Season 3 in Canada on May 25 [TRAILER]

Disney+ has just released a teaser for the third season of its Original series, “The Kardashians,” revealing that the new season will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in Canada on May 25th, with episodes airing every Thursday.

The upcoming season promises an intimate look into the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie continue to share their personal journeys of motherhood, co-parenting, and empire-building. The family’s bond is put to the test as tensions rise, but through it all, they remain united and resilient (of course!).

Produced by Fulwell 73, the show is executive produced by partner Ben Winston alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, while Danielle King serves as the showrunner and executive producer.

The Kardashians’ third season on Disney+ Canada is from the Star slate, while in the U.S. the series airs on Hulu. If you’re into this sort of orchestrated reality TV drama, then yes, this is for you.

Check out the season three trailer below of The Kardashians:

Let’s talk about it. Season 3 is coming May 25 to Disney+ Canada. #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/tJduDuwmaS — Disney+ Canada 🇨🇦 (@DisneyPlusCA) March 27, 2023

