Bell and Rogers ‘5G+’ Carrier Icons Debut in iOS 16.4

With the public release of iOS 16.4 for iPhone users, many in Canada are starting to see a ‘5G+’ carrier icon from Bell and Rogers, with their compatible 5G plans.
Many iPhone in Canada readers such as Rogers customer Sagar, noted the 5G+ icon is now present for his iPhone.
Similar Bell customers on 5G+ plans also shared they are seeing the 5G+ icon, with many noting this was visible since the early beta days of iOS 16.4.
5G+ bands offer faster download speeds and increased bandwidth leveraging the 3500 MHz 5G spectrum. Bell debuted 5G+ plans last June, while Rogers also did the same, and Telus as well.
We’ve reached out to Telus for comment on whether they will introduce a 5G+ carrier icon for iPhone users. Stay tuned for an update.
Apple released iOS 16.4 yesterday for the masses and it introduces a variety of new features, including new emojis and more.
Other articles in the category: Bell
Rogers CEO Made $31.5 Million in 2022, Bell CEO $13.6 Million: Filings
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri and other top executives are poised to receive a combined total of $17 million in bonuses, pending the successful closure of the Shaw acquisition and the fulfillment of specific performance targets over two years. Staffieri took over as Rogers CEO in January 2022 and could earn $8 million in stock options,...
Virgin Plus ‘Winback’ Deal Offers $50/50GB Plan to Lure Back Customers
Bell’s Virgin Plus is offering up a ‘winback’ plan in the form of $50 per month for 50GB of data. Wireless carriers offer exclusive sweetheart deals to lure back former customers with these so-called ‘winback’ plans, offering savings not available anywhere else. The closest deals on the Virgin Plus website are plans at $55/30GB and...
Staples Canada Now Seeking 800 Hires as Part of Exclusive Bell Partnership
Following a recent announcement of their multi-year exclusive agreement to sell Bell, Virgin Plus, and Lucky Mobile wireless and wireline services, Staples Canada is now looking to hire more than 800 full-time and part-time employees. These new hires will support the expansion of Bell products and services across Staples stores in Canada for consumers and...