What’s New on Crave: April 2023

We’re days away from starting a new month and that means another list of what’s new on Bell Media’s Crave streaming service for April 2023. Highlights include the movie premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion and also season 4 of HBO’s Barry.

Check out the full listings for HBO, HBO Max, Crave and Starz.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

HBO’s REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, Season 21, Episode 10 (Mar. 31 live at 10 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning)

HBO’s SUCCESSION Season 4, Episode 2 (April 2 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO’s LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER, Season 10, Episode 6 (April 2 live at 11 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning)

HBO’s PERRY MASON, Season 2, Episode 5 (April 3 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO’s RAIN DOGS, Episode 5 (April 3 at 10 p.m. ET)

HBO Max’s ONLY YOU: AN ANIMATED SHORTS COLLECTION, Season 1 (April 6)

HBO Special MUSIC BOX: JASON ISBELL: RUNNING WITH OUR EYES CLOSED (April 7 at 8 p.m. ET)

HBO’s SUCCESSION Season 4, Episode 3 (April 9 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO’s LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER, Season 10, Episode 7 (April 9 live at 11 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning)

HBO’s PERRY MASON, Season 2, Episode 6 (April 10 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO’s RAIN DOGS, Episode 6 (April 10 at 10 p.m. ET)

HBO’s A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW Season 4 Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (April 14 at 11 p.m. ET)

HBO’s REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, Season 21, Episode 11 (April 14 live at 10 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning)

HBO’s THE 100 FOOT WAVE Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (April 16 at 8 p.m. ET)

HBO’s SUCCESSION Season 4, Episode 4 (April 16 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO’s BARRY, Season 4, Episodes 1-2 *Season Premiere* (April 16 at 10 p.m./10:30 p.m. ET)

HBO’s LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER, Season 10, Episode 8 (April 16 live at 11 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning)

HBO’s PERRY MASON, Season 2, Episode 7 (April 17 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO’s RAIN DOGS, Episode 7 (April 17 at 10 p.m. ET)

HBO Max’s FIRED ON MARS, Season 1, Episodes 1 and 2 *Series Premiere* (April 20)

HBO’s A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW Season 4 Episode 2 (April 21 at 11 p.m. ET)

HBO’s REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, Season 21, Episode 12 (April 21 live at 10 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning)

HBO’s THE 100 FOOT WAVE Season 2, Episode 2 (April 23 at 8 p.m. ET)

HBO’s SUCCESSION Season 4, Episode 5 (April 23 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO’s BARRY, Season 4, Episode 3 (April 23 at 10 p.m. ET)

HBO’s SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE, Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (April 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET

HBO’s LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER, Season 10, Episode 9 (April 23 live at 11 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning)

HBO’s PERRY MASON, Season 2, Episode 8 *Season Finale* (April 24 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO’s RAIN DOGS, Episode 8 *Season Finale* (April 24 at 10 p.m. ET)

HBO Max’s FIRED ON MARS, Season 1, Episodes 3-4 (April 27)

HBO Max’s LOVE & DEATH *Series Premiere* (April 27)

HBO’s A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW Season 4 Episode 2 (April 28 at 11 p.m. ET)

HBO’s REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, Season 21, Episode 13 (April 28 live at 10 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning)

HBO’s THE 100 FOOT WAVE Season 2, Episode 3 (April 30 at 8 p.m. ET)

HBO’s SUCCESSION Season 4, Episode 6 (April 30 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO’s BARRY, Season 4, Episode 4 (April 30 at 10 p.m. ET)

HBO’s SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE, Season 2, Episode 2 (April 30 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Movies

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION (April 1)

BRING IT ON: CHEER OR DIE (April 7)

MARRY F** KILL *Canadian Title* (April 7)

MONSTER FAMILY 2 (April 7)

THE BLACK PHONE (April 7)

BLADE OF THE 47 RONIN (April 14)

CASPER (April 14)

NOPE (April 14)

752 IS NOT A NUMBER *Canadian Title* (April 17)

ASTRO BOY (April 21)

SUMMER WITH HOPE (April 21)

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (April 21)

THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE (April 21)

CALL JANE (April 28)

MVP (April 28)

THE IRON GIANT (April 28)

Crave – Complete Listings

Highlighted Programming

MASTER LIAR, Episode 1-3 *Canadian Title* (April 1)

THE VOICE, Season 23, Episode 9 (April 4)

DISOBEY (AKA DÉSOBÉIR: LE CHOIX DE CHANTAL DAIGLE), Episode 5 (April 5)

THE VOICE, Season 23, Episode 10 (April 5)

THE VOICE, Season 23, Episode 10 (April 5) DRAG RACE BELGIQUE, Season 1, Episode 8 *Season Finale* (April 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET)

EVOLVING VEGAN, Season 2, Episode 2 *Canadian Title* (April 6 at 8 p.m. ET)

PICARD, Season 3, Episode 8 (April 6)

MARY MAKES IT EASY, Season 2B *Canadian Title* (April 7)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE, Season 15, Episode 15 (April 7 at 9:30 p.m.ET)

STEPHEN COLBERT PRESENTS TOONING OUT THE NEWS Season 3, Episode 20 (April 7)

W5, Season 57 Episode 19 *Season Finale* (April 7)

WIPEOUT, Season 2A, Episodes 6-10 (April 7)

Showtime’s YELLOWJACKETS, Season 2, Episode 3 (April 7)

THE VOICE, Season 23, Episode 10B (April 11)

DISOBEY (AKA DÉSOBÉIR: LE CHOIX DE CHANTAL DAIGLE), Episode 6, *Series Finale* (April 12)

EVOLVING VEGAN, Season 2, Episode 3 *Canadian Title* (April 13 at 8 p.m. ET)

PICARD, Season 3, Episode 9 (April 13)

JUST FOR LAUGHS 2022: THE GALA SPECIALS – JO KOY *Canadian Title* (April 14)

LAW & ORDER, Season 11 & 12 (April 14)

MTV’s THE EXHIBIT: FINDING THE NEXT GREAT ARTIST, Season 1 (April 14)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE, Season 15, Episode 16 *Season Finale* (April 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET)

Showtime’s YELLOWJACKETS, Season 2, Episode 4 (April 14)

THE VOICE, Season 23, Episode 11 (April 18)

EVOLVING VEGAN, Season 2, Episode 4 *Canadian Title* (April 20 at 8 p.m. ET)

MRS. DAVIS, Season 1, Episode 1-4 (April 20)

PICARD, Season 3, Episode 10 (April 20) *Season Finale* (April 20)

STEPHEN COLBERT PRESENTS TOONING OUT THE NEWS Season 3, Episode 21(April 21)

THE ARK Season 1 (April 21)

Showtime’s YELLOWJACKETS, Season 2, Episode 5 (April 21)

GUNDA (April 24)

THE VOICE, Season 23, Episode 12 (April 25)

EVOLVING VEGAN, Season 2, Episode 5 *Canadian Title* (April 27 at 8 p.m. ET)

MRS. DAVIS, Season 1, Episode 5 (April 27)

COUPLES THERAPY, Season 3, Episodes 10-11 *Midseason Premiere* (April 28)

MTV’s EX ON THE BEACH: COUPLES, Season 6 (April 28)

HEAVY RESCUE 401, Season 7 *Canadian Title* (April 28)

STEPHEN COLBERT PRESENTS TOONING OUT THE NEWS Season 3, Episode 22 (April 28)

STARZ Programming

RISKY BUSINESS (April 1)

LAMBORGHINI: THE MAN BEHIND THE LEGEND (April 7)

PARENTHOOD (April 7)

POWER BOOK II: GHOST Season 3, Episode 4 (April 7)

CRAZY, STUPID, LOVE. (April 7)

CURLY SUE (April 7)

21 JUMP STREET (April 14)

22 JUMP STREET (April 14)

BLINDSPOTTING Season 2, Episode 1-2 (April 14)

BOYZ N’ THE HOOD (April 14)

CASPER (April 14)

POWER BOOK II: GHOST Season 3, Episode 5 (April 14)

PUMPING IRON (April 14)

RAW DEAL (April 14)

SOMETHING BORROWED (April 14)

ASTRO BOY (April 21)

BLINDSPOTTING Season 2, Episode 3 (April 21)

JERRY MAGUIRE (April 21)

ONE YEAR OFF (April 21)

POWER BOOK II: GHOST Season 3 Episode 6 (April 21)

THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE (April 21)

THE CRAFT (April 21)

BLINDSPOTTING Season 2 Episode 4 (April 28)

FIFTY SHADES DARKER (April 28)

HARD CANDY (April 28)

POWER BOOK II: GHOST Season 3 Episode 7 (April 28)

SPLIT (April 28)

THE IRON GIANT (April 28)

LAST CHANCE PROGRAMMING